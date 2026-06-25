Red Sox Make Major Caleb Durbin Decision Before Yankees Series

The Red Sox made a significant decision involving Caleb Durbin just before opening their rivalry series against the Yankees, a move that could affect both the roster and the club’s plans for the weekend.

Whether driven by health, roster flexibility or matchup considerations, Boston’s latest move provides an important clue about how interim manager Chad Tracy intends to approach one of the team’s biggest series of the season.

Durbin is in the starting lineup at third base for Thursday’s opener against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park — a 7:10 p.m. ET first pitch, according to CBS Sports. Beat reporters Jen McCaffrey and Christopher Smith of MassLive both posted confirmed lineups with Durbin at third, one day after he left Boston’s finale in Colorado with a partially dislocated left pinkie finger.

Caleb Durbin Injury Update: Finger Scare Won’t Stop Infielder

It happened in the third inning Wednesday. Durbin slid headfirst into first base on a groundout, touching the bag with his left hand, and partially dislocated his pinkie on contact, according to MLB.com reporter Owen Perkins. The official diagnosis was a left fifth finger subluxation. He did not return to play defense, with recent call-up Anthony Seigler shifting from second to third and Marcelo Mayer — already sitting with foot soreness — pressed into the lineup at shortstop.

“His pinkie was kind of facing a direction it shouldn’t, and they were able to pop it back in,” Tracy said. “There’s no bone damage or fracture, so hopefully we’re fine. We’ll see how he is soreness-wise, but I think we might have dodged a bullet there.”

Durbin echoed that relief postgame.

“Pinkie-wise, I feel really good,” he said, as quoted by NESN. “It looked worse initially than [when] the results came back, which is obviously a big win. No fracture, which was the big thing. Just a little stiffness, which isn’t a big deal at all.”

No IL stint is expected. Durbin is listed as day-to-day.

Durbin’s Offensive Surge

Durbin entered 2026 looking like a problem. His first 14 games produced a .106/.208/.128 slash line and a wRC+ of 1, essentially non-existent offense, per TalkSox. Through roughly the first 48 games, his average sat around .163 with one home run.

Then something clicked. Durbin began using the whole field, made mechanical adjustments, and turned into one of Boston’s most productive bats. In June he is hitting .317 with four home runs and a .931 OPS, according to CBS Sports. Over his last 20 games: a .319 average, seven doubles, one triple, four home runs, 13 RBI, three stolen bases, and 11 runs scored.

His last seven games pushed that average to .423. His last 15 games show a .308 mark, and his last 30 check in at .298. Season totals now sit at .220 with five home runs, 30 RBI and seven stolen bases in 67 games, according to MLB.com.

The Boston Red Sox are 32-46, fifth in the AL East, and have lost seven of their last 10. Their team batting average of .232 ranks among the worst in the American League. A four-game series against the New York Yankees at Fenway will test their depleted roster.