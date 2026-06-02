Red Sox Make Same Catcher Decision For Orioles Game as Remarkable Trend Grows

Boston Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy is sticking with an unusual catching formula Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, and the numbers behind the decision are becoming increasingly difficult to ignore.

As Mickey Gasper gets another start behind the plate, a remarkable pitching trend continues to strengthen interim manager Chad Tracy’s case for keeping him in the lineup.

In the five games Gasper previously started at catcher, the Boston Red Sox pitching staff posted a 2.45 ERA. In all other games this season, that figure stands at 3.95. Rookie Connelly Early’s last outing was the sharpest illustration, as Gasper caught him through seven shutout innings in a victory that pushed Early’s record to 5-2 with a 2.95 ERA. Early starts again Tuesday with Gasper behind the plate. The left-hander enters the home game against the Orioles with 57 strikeouts in 61 innings.

Tracy has been clear about where Gasper stands in the catching picture. With right-handed starters on the mound for the opposition — which is the case with Baltimore’s Shane Bay on Tuesday — Gasper is the preferred option.

“At the moment, with right-handers, we’re looking to be aggressive to get Mickey in there,” Tracy told reporters, as quoted by NESN. “That’s not an easy thing for a drastic shift and the other two guys want to be in there, but we have to capitalize on that. …Right now, it’s hard to not put his name in there”

Gasper, 30, arrived via waiver claim from the Minnesota Twins in the offseason and spent the opening weeks of 2026 at Triple-A Worcester. Boston recalled him May 7 to fill the roster spot opened by Roman Anthony’s right wrist injury, according to MassLive reporter Christopher Smith. The switch-hitter has batted .333 since the promotion, posting a .756 OPS across 16 games and 51 plate appearances.

Gasper and Early Form Battery Again for Red Sox

Here are the starting lineups for Tuesday’s Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles game at Fenway Park:

Baltimore Orioles Batter Pos B HR RBI SB AVG OPS Taylor Ward LF R 2 17 2 .248 .742 Gunnar Henderson SS L 13 32 6 .219 .699 Adley Rutschman C S 7 29 0 .252 .798 Pete Alonso 1B R 11 36 2 .237 .752 Samuel Basallo DH L 9 25 0 .283 .861 Coby Mayo 3B R 6 19 1 .199 .636 Tyler O’Neill RF R 2 8 0 .158 .498 Leody Taveras CF S 2 22 6 .274 .766 Blaze Alexander 2B R 1 14 6 .272 .686

Boston Red Sox Batter Pos B HR RBI SB AVG OPS Jarren Duran LF L 10 33 10 .219 .695 Ceddanne Rafaela CF R 5 23 6 .275 .770 Wilyer Abreu RF L 6 24 4 .284 .778 Willson Contreras 1B R 11 33 1 .286 .889 Masataka Yoshida DH L 1 10 1 .259 .706 Mickey Gasper C S 0 3 0 .333 .756 Isiah Kiner-Falefa 2B R 1 11 4 .311 .756 Marcelo Mayer SS L 2 13 3 .224 .590 Caleb Durbin 3B R 1 22 4 .183 .530

Red Sox ERA With Mickey Gasper Behind the Plate

Gasper spent six seasons in the minor leagues cycling through nine organizations before reaching the majors with Boston in 2024. He resurfaced with the Twins in 2025, appearing in 45 games, then the Red Sox reclaimed him off waivers that winter. Those years navigating the minors sharpened a catching instinct that has since shown up in big-league ERA numbers.

Tracy, who managed Gasper at Worcester before stepping into Boston’s interim role, has spoken consistently about what makes the veteran tick.

“Really good swing decisions,” Tracy said, as quoted by to Boston.com. “Knows the zone, swings at strikes, and hits them on the barrel. That’s what he does.”

Connor Wong and Carlos Narvaez remain on the Boston Red Sox roster, but with Gasper hitting and the staff posting a markedly lower ERA with him behind the plate, the catching decision against right-handed starters has become a clear one for Tracy. Baltimore sends Baz — 2-5 with a 4.48 ERA — to the mound on Tuesday.

Whether the positive trend continues against Baltimore remains to be seen, but the Red Sox appear increasingly committed to finding out.