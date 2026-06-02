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Red Sox Make Same Catcher Decision For Orioles Game as Remarkable Trend Grows

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Boston Red Sox catcher Mickey Gasper follows through on a swing during a road game.
Getty
Mickey Gasper gets another start behind the plate Tuesday as the Red Sox continue to benefit from a remarkable pitching trend when he catches.

Boston Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy is sticking with an unusual catching formula Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, and the numbers behind the decision are becoming increasingly difficult to ignore.

As Mickey Gasper gets another start behind the plate, a remarkable pitching trend continues to strengthen interim manager Chad Tracy’s case for keeping him in the lineup.

In the five games Gasper previously started at catcher, the Boston Red Sox pitching staff posted a 2.45 ERA. In all other games this season, that figure stands at 3.95. Rookie Connelly Early’s last outing was the sharpest illustration, as Gasper caught him through seven shutout innings in a victory that pushed Early’s record to 5-2 with a 2.95 ERA. Early starts again Tuesday with Gasper behind the plate. The left-hander enters the home game against the Orioles with 57 strikeouts in 61 innings.

Tracy has been clear about where Gasper stands in the catching picture. With right-handed starters on the mound for the opposition — which is the case with Baltimore’s Shane Bay on Tuesday — Gasper is the preferred option.

“At the moment, with right-handers, we’re looking to be aggressive to get Mickey in there,” Tracy told reporters, as quoted by NESN. “That’s not an easy thing for a drastic shift and the other two guys want to be in there, but we have to capitalize on that. …Right now, it’s hard to not put his name in there”

Gasper, 30, arrived via waiver claim from the Minnesota Twins in the offseason and spent the opening weeks of 2026 at Triple-A Worcester. Boston recalled him May 7 to fill the roster spot opened by Roman Anthony’s right wrist injury, according to MassLive reporter Christopher Smith. The switch-hitter has batted .333 since the promotion, posting a .756 OPS across 16 games and 51 plate appearances.

Boston Red Sox left-hander Connelly Early before a game during his breakout 2026 season at Fenway Park.

GettyConnelly Early takes the mound Tuesday against the Orioles with Mickey Gasper catching after the pair combined for seven scoreless innings in Early’s previous start.

Gasper and Early Form Battery Again for Red Sox

Here are the starting lineups for Tuesday’s Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles game at Fenway Park:

Baltimore Orioles
Batter Pos B HR RBI SB AVG OPS
Taylor Ward LF R 2 17 2 .248 .742
Gunnar Henderson SS L 13 32 6 .219 .699
Adley Rutschman C S 7 29 0 .252 .798
Pete Alonso 1B R 11 36 2 .237 .752
Samuel Basallo DH L 9 25 0 .283 .861
Coby Mayo 3B R 6 19 1 .199 .636
Tyler O’Neill RF R 2 8 0 .158 .498
Leody Taveras CF S 2 22 6 .274 .766
Blaze Alexander 2B R 1 14 6 .272 .686
Boston Red Sox
Batter Pos B HR RBI SB AVG OPS
Jarren Duran LF L 10 33 10 .219 .695
Ceddanne Rafaela CF R 5 23 6 .275 .770
Wilyer Abreu RF L 6 24 4 .284 .778
Willson Contreras 1B R 11 33 1 .286 .889
Masataka Yoshida DH L 1 10 1 .259 .706
Mickey Gasper C S 0 3 0 .333 .756
Isiah Kiner-Falefa 2B R 1 11 4 .311 .756
Marcelo Mayer SS L 2 13 3 .224 .590
Caleb Durbin 3B R 1 22 4 .183 .530
Boston Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy watches from the dugout during a game at Fenway Park.

GettyInterim manager Chad Tracy has made it clear that Mickey Gasper is earning more opportunities, saying it is becoming difficult to leave the veteran catcher’s name out of the lineup.

Red Sox ERA With Mickey Gasper Behind the Plate

Gasper spent six seasons in the minor leagues cycling through nine organizations before reaching the majors with Boston in 2024. He resurfaced with the Twins in 2025, appearing in 45 games, then the Red Sox reclaimed him off waivers that winter. Those years navigating the minors sharpened a catching instinct that has since shown up in big-league ERA numbers.

Tracy, who managed Gasper at Worcester before stepping into Boston’s interim role, has spoken consistently about what makes the veteran tick.

“Really good swing decisions,” Tracy said, as quoted by to Boston.com. “Knows the zone, swings at strikes, and hits them on the barrel. That’s what he does.”

Connor Wong and Carlos Narvaez remain on the Boston Red Sox roster, but with Gasper hitting and the staff posting a markedly lower ERA with him behind the plate, the catching decision against right-handed starters has become a clear one for Tracy. Baltimore sends Baz — 2-5 with a 4.48 ERA — to the mound on Tuesday.

Whether the positive trend continues against Baltimore remains to be seen, but the Red Sox appear increasingly committed to finding out.

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Connelly Early, Boston Red Sox Rookie Starter: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jonathan Vankin JONATHAN VANKIN is an award-winning journalist who covers MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL, boxing, golf, and Olympic sports for Heavy.com. He twice won New England Newspaper and Press Association awards for sports feature writing. He was a sports editor and writer at The Daily Yomiuri in Tokyo, Japan, covering the Olympics, pro baseball, boxing, sumo and other sports. More about Jonathan Vankin

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Red Sox Make Same Catcher Decision For Orioles Game as Remarkable Trend Grows

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