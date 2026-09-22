Red Sox Get Ceddanne Rafaela Update Ahead of Guardians Series

The Boston Red Sox have scored 2.82 runs per game across their last 11 outings. The lineup is collectively batting .210 and posting a .621 OPS in that span. Wilyer Abreu, Adley Rutschman, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and Nick Sogard have all gone cold at the wrong time.

With the Wild Card Series beginning September 29, the Red Sox need their bats to wake up before October arrives.

The cavalry is coming. And the timing could not be better.

The Latest on Rafaela

Ceddanne Rafaela is expected to return to the lineup on Tuesday when the Red Sox open a three-game series against the Guardians at Fenway Park.

The All-Star center fielder has been sidelined for 16 games since straining his right quadriceps.

Chad Tracy indicated over the weekend that Rafaela should come off the injured list for the homestand. The rotation is set up with Payton Tolle, Sonny Gray, and Ranger Suarez, a sequence that mirrors how the staff could be deployed in the Wild Card Series.

Getting Rafaela back before those games begin gives him a chance to find his timing and reintegrate into the lineup before the stakes get higher.

What Rafaela Brings Back

Rafaela’s absence has been felt. On the season, he has produced 16 home runs, 70 RBIs, and a .282/.760 line. His combination of contact, power, and speed makes him one of the most complete players on the roster.

The defensive impact is equally significant. Rafaela’s range in center field changes the way the pitching staff operates. Fly balls that fall for hits with other outfielders become outs when he is patrolling the middle of the outfield. His presence there tightens the entire defense.

The Red Sox have been using Jarren Duran and Nate Eaton to fill the void in center. Both have been serviceable, but neither provides the combination of offense and defense that Rafaela delivers on a daily basis.

The Red Sox Offense Needs a Spark

The numbers paint a clear picture of how badly the Red Sox have struggled at the plate.

Mickey Gasper is 4-for-25 over the recent stretch. Kiner-Falefa has managed just one hit in his last 20 at-bats. Sogard is 8-for-40. The lineup has lacked the consistent production that fueled the summer surge.

There have been bright spots. Roman Anthony broke out of a prolonged slump with a 5-for-13 weekend against the Rays that included two doubles and a homer. Trevor Story has been one of the hottest hitters on the roster since returning from the injured list, carrying a .338 average with an .869 OPS across 19 games.

Willson Contreras is also working his way back from a bruised right hand and could return this week. If both Contreras and Rafaela rejoin the lineup for the Guardians series, it would be the healthiest the Red Sox’ batting order has looked in weeks.

Final Word for the Red Sox

The Red Sox have six games left before the playoffs begin.

Rafaela’s return gives the lineup a jolt it needs. What he provides on both sides of the ball is invaluable for Boston.

Fenway awaits.