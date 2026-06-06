Red Sox Get Aroldis Chapman Injury Update After Yankees Game

The Boston Red Sox finally got one back against the Yankees. Friday night in the Bronx was not just another road win. Boston beat New York 5-3 at Yankee Stadium, ending a rough stretch against its biggest rival and giving the Red Sox something they badly needed after another uneven week.

Sonny Gray gave them another strong start. Willson Contreras and Andruw Monasterio gave them power. The bullpen did just enough.

Then Aroldis Chapman finished it against his former team.

But the final inning came with a small concern.

Red Sox Get Chapman Injury Update

Chapman picked up the save Friday night, but he appeared to be moving carefully on the mound while closing out the ninth inning.

After the game, interim manager Chad Tracy said Chapman has been dealing with a minor hamstring issue for about a week.

“We’re keeping an eye on it, but he’s grinding,” Tracy said. “He did a nice job. He obviously didn’t have his command the first couple of hitters, but then, like he always does, bears down and got it done.”

Chapman was not clean. He walked the first two hitters he faced on eight straight balls, bringing the tying run to the plate and turning a two-run lead into something more uncomfortable than the Red Sox wanted. Then he settled down.

When the inning started to wobble, he still had the experience and power to pull it back.

Red Sox Finally Break Through Against Yankees

The Red Sox had not beaten the Yankees since last year’s Wild Card Series opener, and that made Friday matter. Boston had been through the Game 2 heartbreak, the Game 3 exit, the April sweep at Fenway, and the frustration that followed. This was not a season-saving win, but it was a needed one.

Gray gave the Red Sox 6 1/3 innings in his return to Yankee Stadium, allowing three runs while working around traffic. He was not at his sharpest, but he kept Boston in position to win. Contreras helped lead the offense, driving in a run in the third before launching a two-run homer in the fifth after the Yankees had pulled within one. Monasterio added a solo shot in the fourth and made one of the game’s biggest defensive plays, turning an unassisted double play to stop a Yankees threat.

The Red Sox did not dominate the game. They managed it. That has not happened often enough this season, especially in games with pressure attached.

Chapman Still Matters to Boston’s Bullpen

Justin Slaten handled the eighth quickly. Danny Coulombe escaped a dangerous seventh after a dropped foul pop gave Ben Rice another chance. Boston’s bullpen had already walked a narrow line by the time Chapman entered. He made it narrower.

Chapman’s ninth inning was not perfect, but he got the job done. He earned his 13th save of the season and the 380th of his career, continuing to give Boston a late-inning presence with real weight.

The hamstring note is worth watching. The Red Sox do not have much room for more uncertainty. Brayan Bello was just optioned to Triple-A Worcester. Garrett Crochet remains on the injured list. The team is trying to stabilize one area without another becoming a problem.

Chapman does not sound like a major concern right now. The Red Sox will still keep an eye on it.

Final Word for the Red Sox

The Red Sox needed Friday night, and they got it. Gray handled the stage. The lineup created enough separation. The bullpen held, even if Chapman made it interesting before finishing it off.

The hamstring is worth monitoring. The save still counted. For Boston, that is the part that matters most.