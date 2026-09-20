Did the Red Sox Clinch a Playoff Spot Today? Here’s What Happened After Loss

The Boston Red Sox lost 5-1 to the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday at Tropicana Field but clinched a 2026 postseason berth anyway, thanks to a Houston Astros loss that punched Boston’s ticket.

The numbers broke Boston’s way even as its own game fell apart. Patrick Sandoval allowed the first five Rays batters to reach base, and Tampa Bay had a 4-0 lead before recording an out, according to the Boston Herald. Sandoval settled in afterward, but the damage left Boston at 84-72 and needing the Atlanta Braves to hold on for a win in Houston.

How Houston Astros’ Loss Clinched It for Red Sox

Atlanta beat Houston 4-2 on Sunday, and that single result did what Boston couldn’t do on its own. Houston trailed Boston by seven games entering the day in the wild-card race, and a loss made it mathematically impossible for the Astros to finish ahead of the Red Sox even with a perfect final week. The Chicago White Sox, five games behind Boston themselves, faced the same arithmetic wall.

Boston holds the tiebreaker over Chicago but would lose it to New York, Houston and Toronto, a distinction that mattered little once the Astros fell. NESN had been tracking Boston’s magic number all season, and it hit zero without the Red Sox needing to win on Sunday.

Atlanta’s afternoon delivered a second headline.

The same victory over Houston clinched the NL East for the Braves, who already clinched a playoff spot Friday — Atlanta’s eighth postseason trip in nine years. Sunday’s result turned that berth into a division title.

Red Sox Postseason Outlook and Injury Watch

Boston projects as the No. 5 AL wild-card seed and would open a best-of-three Wild Card Series at the Yankees, with the winner advancing to face the AL East champion Rays. That series is scheduled to begin Sept. 29.

The rotation carried Boston into October. Sonny Gray leads the staff with 17 wins, while rookie Payton Tolle paces the team in strikeouts. Ranger Suárez and Brayan Bello have both turned in dominant recent starts, and the bullpen ranks among the sport’s stingiest when Garrett Whitlock is healthy.

The lineup looks steadier than it did in midsummer but still carries scars. Roman Anthony returned Aug. 30 from a torn finger ligament and has already boosted Boston’s lineup since returning, according to The Athletic. Trevor Story is hitting .349 since coming back from sports-hernia surgery, and Willson Contreras leads the roster with 27 home runs when in the lineup.

Catcher Adley Rutschman is also working back from wrist inflammation and a later elbow injection, with three home runs in September in a small sample. Contreras, meanwhile, is nursing a bruised hand and has yet to be cleared to play.

Ceddanne Rafaela remains out with a quad strain, Masataka Yoshida has a hamstring injury, and closer Aroldis Chapman is dealing with lat tightness that will keep him out until this week’s homestand. Left-hander Garrett Crochet has been sidelined with no timetable for return, according to FanGraphs. Tanner Houck offers hope, having finished a rehab start Saturday as he works back from Tommy John surgery.

Boston gets Monday off before hosting Cleveland and Chicago to close the regular season, six games that will help decide how healthy a roster shows up in October.