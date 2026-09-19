Red Sox Clinching Scenarios: Here’s How Boston Can Make Playoffs Today

Boston can wrap up a 2026 postseason berth Saturday with one win over the Tampa Bay Rays in their 4:10 p.m. ET game, and a boost from one of a few other teams.

A four-hour scoreboard watch looms after Boston’s own game for the results that could seal the deal on a Boston playoff bid.

The Red Sox enter the day at 84-70, with a magic number of two and a six-game cushion over the Chicago White Sox.

Beating Tampa Bay alone will not finish the job.

“Just got the official word from MLB Research regarding today’s Red Sox scenario,” wrote MLB.com correspondent Ian Browne on Saturday morning. “In simplest terms: The Boston Red Sox can clinch a Postseason berth today with a win at Tampa Bay AND a loss by either the Rangers vs. Toronto or the Astros vs. Atlanta.”

Payton Tolle starts the 4:10 p.m. game at Tropicana Field against Tampa Bay right-hander Freddy Peralta, and both potential tiebreaking games kick off roughly three hours later, according to the Boston Globe‘s coverage of Saturday’s slate. A Sox win in the afternoon would leave any clinch waiting on box scores from Texas and Houston well into the evening.

BOSTON RED SOX — REMAINING 2026 SCHEDULE Date Opponent Time TV Pitcher Opp. Pitcher Sat, Sep 19 @ Tampa Bay Rays 4:10 p.m. MLB.tv / NESN Tolle Peralta Sun, Sep 20 @ Tampa Bay Rays 1:40 p.m. ESPN Unlimited / MLB.tv / NESN Sandoval Jax Tue, Sep 22 vs Cleveland Guardians 6:45 p.m. MLB.tv / NESN Bennett Griffin Wed, Sep 23 vs Cleveland Guardians 7 p.m. ESPN Gray Messick Thu, Sep 24 vs Cleveland Guardians 6:45 p.m. MLB.tv / NESN Suarez Cantillo Fri, Sep 25 vs Chicago Cubs 7:10 p.m. ESPN Unlimited / MLB.tv / NESN Tolle Boyd Sat, Sep 26 vs Chicago Cubs 7:15 p.m. MLB.tv / NESN Sandoval Peterson Sun, Sep 27 vs Chicago Cubs 3:05 p.m. MLB.tv / NESN Bennett Gausman All times Eastern. Schedule reflects games remaining in the 2026 regular season as of September 19, 2026. Pitching matchups subject to change.

Red Sox Face Extended Clinch Scenarios If Saturday Fails

A split Saturday does not sink the season. Boston still has a workable scenario with another game Sunday at Tampa Bay, then three games at home against the Cleveland Guardians and three more against the Chicago Cubs.

Sunday actually simplifies matters. The relevant games involving Texas, Houston and Toronto all start within roughly an hour of Boston’s series finale, according to Over the Monster.

After this weekend, the Red Sox can still lock up a playoff berth through any combination of their own results and losses by the White Sox, Rangers, Blue Jays or Baltimore Orioles. Boston has all but conceded the top wild card to a New York Yankees club already in the playoffs at 89-64, but the Red Sox hold the tiebreaker over Chicago if that race tightens.

Current Red Sox Run vs. the Terry Francona Era

Boston has reached October twice since its 2018 World Series title. In 2021, the Red Sox got all the way to the AL Championship Series. Last season, Boston dropped two of three to the Yankees in a first-round, wild-card series.

Boston has not won a playoff series since defeating Tampa Bay in the 2021 AL Division Series. Three straight non-playoff seasons, 2022 through 2024, separated those returns.

Set against Terry Francona’s eight seasons from 2004 through 2011, the current stretch looks pretty pallid. Francona’s teams reached the postseason five times and won two World Series, sweeping the Cardinals in 2004 and the Colorado Rockies in 2007. They also reached the ALCS in 2008, losing to the Rays in seven games.

The Red Sox also got to the ALCS in 2003 under manager Grady Little, and 1999 under Jimy Williams, losing to the Yankees both times.

This year’s climb followed a rocky start under Alex Cora, who went 10-17 and then was abruptly fired along with several members of the coaching staff. Interim manager Chad Tracy has since steered the club to a 74-53 mark.