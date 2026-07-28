Red Sox Get Curtis Mead Injury Update After Debut Cut Short

The Boston Red Sox opened their seven-game road trip to California with a 4-2 win over the Athletics on Monday night. Curtis Mead was in the lineup for the first time since being acquired from the Washington Nationals over the weekend, slotted into the second spot in the order at second base. The energy around the addition was real. Boston’s front office had made its first deadline move, and the new bat was ready to go.

The Red Sox won the game. But Mead’s debut did not go the way anyone planned.

After a hit-by-pitch forced Mead out of the game early, interim manager Chad Tracy delivered an update that carried cautious optimism.

Tracy Addresses Mead’s Status

“Looks like we dodged a bullet maybe,” Tracy said.

Athletics’ Jack Perkins caught Mead on the left wrist with a fastball in the fourth inning. Mead was in immediate pain, struggling visibly as he made his way down the first-base line. He stayed in the game through the bottom of the fourth but was not involved in any defensive plays.

Between innings, Mead went back inside and tried to take a few swings to see if the wrist could handle it. It could not. He came out of the game before the fifth, replaced by Anthony Seigler.

X-rays came back negative. The diagnosis was a bruised left wrist. Tracy said the team would evaluate him again Tuesday with the possibility of further testing. Mead is day-to-day.

Rafaela Provides the Moment Boston Needed

With Mead watching from the clubhouse, the Red Sox found a way to win without him. Ceddanne Rafaela delivered the biggest swing of the night in the sixth inning, crushing a grand slam that gave Boston a 4-1 lead.

It was the only offense the Red Sox needed. Payton Tolle gave Boston 5.1 innings of two-run ball, striking out seven and working around traffic all night. Aroldis Chapman navigated a tense ninth inning to close it out.

The Red Sox improved to 55-50, and have won 10 in a row on the road.

Final Word for the Red Sox

Curtis Mead’s debut lasted four innings. That is not the story the Red Sox wanted to tell on his first night in the uniform. But the early signs suggest the injury is not serious, and the team won the game anyway.

This roster has dealt with injuries to key players all season long and kept winning through every one of them. One more setback is not going to change that.

Mead’s bat will be back in the lineup soon. Until then, the Red Sox will keep finding other ways.