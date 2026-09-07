Red Sox Announce Jarren Duran Decision Before Angels Game

The Boston Red Sox are riding. A four-game sweep of the Baltimore Orioles capped one of the best road stretches of the season and pushed Boston to 79-65. The Red Sox now hold the second American League wild-card spot heading into a homestand at Fenway Park.

Monday’s series opener against the Los Angeles Angels begins a crucial stretch. The Angels arrive at 54-89, losers of five straight series. Boston has a chance to pad its postseason positioning before things get harder down the schedule.

The Red Sox released their Labor Day lineup ahead of first pitch. The order itself told a story.

Monday’s Lineup at Fenway

Roman Anthony leads off as the designated hitter. Mickey Gasper, who has been swinging a hot bat since returning from Triple-A Worcester with five homers in the past few weeks, bats second at first base. Adley Rutschman slots in third behind the plate after a strong series in Baltimore that included a two-homer performance on Thursday.

Wilyer Abreu provides left-handed pop in the cleanup spot. Trevor Story follows at shortstop after recording three hits and scoring twice on Saturday. Caleb Durbin plays third base in the six-hole.

Then comes Jarren Duran in the seventh spot. The former All-Star, who has spoken openly about trying to recapture the form that defined his 2024 breakout, is hitting in the bottom third of the order. Below him, Isiah Kiner-Falefa plays second base, and Eli White, who launched a three-run homer to win Sunday’s series finale in Baltimore, is batting ninth and will handle center field.

Where Duran Stands Right Now

Duran turned 30 on Saturday during the Orioles series. He also showed up with a new look, buzzing off the signature long hair that had become part of his identity over the past two seasons.

Duran is hitting .204 this season with 19 home runs through 133 games. The numbers represent a step back from a player who won the All-Star Game MVP in 2024. The production has not been close to what it was during that breakout.

Bello Gets the Ball for the Red Sox

Brayan Bello will start Monday’s game. The right-hander has not made a start since June 4 and has been far more effective working out of the bullpen this season. His numbers as a reliever have been strong. His numbers as a starter have not.

The Angels counter with right-hander Grayson Rodriguez, who brings a 4-6 record into the matchup.

Final Word for the Red Sox

When your former All-Star is hitting seventh and yesterday’s hero is hitting ninth, the depth speaks for itself.

The sweep in Baltimore proved the pitching is there. Monday’s order suggests the offense has caught up. Six home games start now. Boston has the lineup to take advantage.