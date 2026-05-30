Red Sox Announce Key Lineup Decision Today Before Guardians Game

The Boston Red Sox announced a key lineup decision ahead of Saturday’s game against the Cleveland Guardians, a move that comes as the club searches for answers during one of its toughest stretches of the season. With Boston dropping six of its last seven games, every roster and lineup choice has taken on added importance.

The Red Sox announced a heavily right-handed lineup Saturday to face Cleveland Guardians rookie left-hander Parker Messick. The decision arrives at a critical moment for the Red Sox, who enter the matchup sitting last in the American League East and desperately looking for a spark after another frustrating loss on Friday night.

With designated hitter Masataka Yoshida and infielder Marcelo Mayer, both left-handed bats, on the bench, Boston entered the contest with only Jarren Duran and Wilyer Abreu hitting from the left side.

Here is how both teams line up for the Saturday matinee at Progressive Field:

Batter Pos B HR RBI SB AVG OPS Jarren Duran LF L 8 29 10 .214 .661 Ceddanne Rafaela CF R 5 23 4 .277 .771 Wilyer Abreu RF L 6 22 4 .280 .768 Willson Contreras 1B R 11 33 1 .290 .896 Nick Sogard 2B S 0 2 0 .273 .762 Andruw Monasterio DH R 1 10 1 .236 .644 Isiah Kiner-Falefa SS R 1 10 4 .313 .780 Connor Wong C R 0 7 1 .241 .668 Caleb Durbin 3B R 1 18 4 .174 .505

Cleveland answered with a lineup tilted toward left-handed bats of its own against Red Sox right-hander Sonny Gray:

Interim manager Chad Tracy is going with the heavily right-handed lineup as the Red Sox try to dig out of a deep rut. Boston has dropped six of its last seven games heading into Saturday and took a 23-33 record into Progressive Field, last in the American League East.

Run production has been dismal. Boston averages 3.85 runs per game, a number that trailed the Guardians’ 4.14, according to stats cited by Over the Monster‘s Mike Carlucci. Cleveland came in atop the AL Central at 34-25.

Boston’s pitching has not been able to bail out the struggling offense, either. The staff allowed 4.02 runs per game, also a touch worse than Cleveland’s 3.91 mark.

Messick Brings Strong Numbers Into Red Sox Matchup

Messick has been one of the more reliable young arms in the American League this season. The 25-year-old left-hander entered Saturday at 6-1 with a 2.24 ERA and 70 strikeouts, and he had allowed no more than three earned runs in 10 of his 11 starts, according to the Boston Globe‘s Matt Pepin.

Over his last five outings, Messick surrendered two earned runs or fewer four times and struck out 32 hitters across 28 innings. Across 18 career starts and 104 innings, the southpaw has piled up 108 strikeouts against 25 walks.

Messick’s track record against the current Red Sox hitters is thin. He has faced Boston once, a no-decision in a 6-4 loss on September 4, when he gave up three runs on nine hits over 3 2/3 innings. Of the nine batters in Saturday’s order, only Ceddanne Rafaela and Connor Wong had ever dug in against him. Rafaela has gone 0-for-2, Wong 1-for-1.

Sonny Gray Starts Against Guardians

Sonny Gray drew the assignment for Boston. The right-hander came in at 5-1 with a 3.27 ERA but was coming off a rough turn against the Minnesota Twins, lasting only four innings last Sunday, according to Over the Monster. He had struck out six, nine and four over his previous three starts before that step back.

By the underlying numbers, Messick held the edge, entering with a 3.04 FIP against Gray’s 3.66, according to Over the Monster.

Cleveland’s lineup leaned the other way. Five of the nine Guardians starters hit left-handed, with three switch-hitters and only catcher Austin Hedges batting exclusively from the right side against Gray. First pitch was set for 4:10 p.m. Eastern at Progressive Field, with Boston looking to even the series after dropping Friday’s opener.