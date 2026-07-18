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Why is the Red Sox-Rays Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

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Today's game between the Red Sox and Rays will begin in a rain delay.
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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JULY 18: The rain tarp is placed on the infield prior to a game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on July 18, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images)

The first pitch of Saturday’s game between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park has been delayed due to inclement weather. The game was originally scheduled to begin at 4:10 p.m. EDT.

Via Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times on X: “Start of #Rays#RedSox game will be delayed”

Red Sox-Rays Weather Delay: Latest Updates On Weather And Expected Start Time

Find out why the Red Sox-Rays game is delayed today, the latest weather updates, and when it's expected to resume.

GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 14: A general view of the rain tarp on the field at Fenway Park before a game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Boston Red Sox on May 14, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Paul Rutherford/Getty Images)

Here’s the hourly forecast in Boston, per Weather.com:

  • 3:45 p.m. EDT: Rain
  • 4:00 p.m. EDT: 100% Thunderstorms
  • 5:00 p.m. EDT: 39% Showers
  • 6:00 p.m. EDT: Cloudy

Via meteorologist Kevin Roth at 3:39 p.m. EDT: “As expected a Late Start is now official in BOS. It’s not “clear” behind this line… but I think it’s clear enough? I expect they manage to play ball. Maybe 4:45’ish.”

We will update this post with the latest updates on the delay.

Red Sox-Rays Lineups, Pitching Matchups

Here are today’s lineups:

Red Sox

Rays

Patrick Sandoval is slated to start on the mound for Boston. The 29-year-old left-hander has thrown just 4 1/2 innings in one appearance this year.

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 18: Patrick Sandoval #43 of the Boston Red Sox poses for a portrait during photo day at JetBlue Park at Fenway South on February 18, 2025 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

GettyFORT MYERS, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 18: Patrick Sandoval #43 of the Boston Red Sox poses for a portrait during photo day at JetBlue Park at Fenway South on February 18, 2025 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Ian Seymour is scheduled to start for Tampa Bay. The 27-year-old left-hander is 6-2 with a 4.59 ERA. 1.16 WHIP and 75 strikeouts over 64 2/3 innings this year.

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - JULY 12: Ian Seymour #61 of the Tampa Bay Rays delivers a pitch in the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at Tropicana Field on July 12, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – JULY 12: Ian Seymour #61 of the Tampa Bay Rays delivers a pitch in the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at Tropicana Field on July 12, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Boston Red Sox Right Now

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 15: Interim manager Chad Tracy #17 of the Boston Red Sox looks on prior to the first pitch against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on May 15, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – MAY 15: Interim manager Chad Tracy #17 of the Boston Red Sox looks on prior to the first pitch against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on May 15, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Red Sox are the hottest team in baseball. After a rough start to the season, Boston has won 11 straight games. The club is tied with the Minnesota Twins for the final American League Wild Card spot with a 48-48 record. The Red Sox have a +39 run differential, which is the third-best in the American League.

Tampa Bay Rays Right Now

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 14: Manager Kevin Cash #16 of the Tampa Bay Rays looks on against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on April 14, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 14: Manager Kevin Cash #16 of the Tampa Bay Rays looks on against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on April 14, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Rays have the best record in the American League at 56-40. They hold a 2 1/2 game lead over the New York Yankees for first place in the American League East. Tampa Bay is 4-6 in its last 10 games and currently has a +20 run differential.

 

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Why is the Red Sox-Rays Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

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