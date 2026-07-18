Why is the Red Sox-Rays Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

Red Sox-Rays Weather Delay: Latest Updates On Weather And Expected Start Time

Here’s the hourly forecast in Boston, per Weather.com:

3:45 p.m. EDT: Rain

4:00 p.m. EDT: 100% Thunderstorms

5:00 p.m. EDT: 39% Showers

6:00 p.m. EDT: Cloudy

Via meteorologist Kevin Roth at 3:39 p.m. EDT: “As expected a Late Start is now official in BOS. It’s not “clear” behind this line… but I think it’s clear enough? I expect they manage to play ball. Maybe 4:45’ish.”

We will update this post with the latest updates on the delay.

Red Sox-Rays Lineups, Pitching Matchups

Here are today’s lineups:

Red Sox

Rays

Patrick Sandoval is slated to start on the mound for Boston. The 29-year-old left-hander has thrown just 4 1/2 innings in one appearance this year.

Ian Seymour is scheduled to start for Tampa Bay. The 27-year-old left-hander is 6-2 with a 4.59 ERA. 1.16 WHIP and 75 strikeouts over 64 2/3 innings this year.

Boston Red Sox Right Now

The Red Sox are the hottest team in baseball. After a rough start to the season, Boston has won 11 straight games. The club is tied with the Minnesota Twins for the final American League Wild Card spot with a 48-48 record. The Red Sox have a +39 run differential, which is the third-best in the American League.

Tampa Bay Rays Right Now

The Rays have the best record in the American League at 56-40. They hold a 2 1/2 game lead over the New York Yankees for first place in the American League East. Tampa Bay is 4-6 in its last 10 games and currently has a +20 run differential.