Why is the Red Sox-Rays Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

The first pitch of Saturday’s game between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park has been delayed due to inclement weather. The game was originally scheduled to begin at 4:10 p.m. EDT.
Via Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times on X: “Start of #Rays–#RedSox game will be delayed”
Red Sox-Rays Weather Delay: Latest Updates On Weather And Expected Start Time
Here’s the hourly forecast in Boston, per Weather.com:
- 3:45 p.m. EDT: Rain
- 4:00 p.m. EDT: 100% Thunderstorms
- 5:00 p.m. EDT: 39% Showers
- 6:00 p.m. EDT: Cloudy
Via meteorologist Kevin Roth at 3:39 p.m. EDT: “As expected a Late Start is now official in BOS. It’s not “clear” behind this line… but I think it’s clear enough? I expect they manage to play ball. Maybe 4:45’ish.”
We will update this post with the latest updates on the delay.
Red Sox-Rays Lineups, Pitching Matchups
Here are today’s lineups:
Red Sox
- 1) Anthony Seigler, 2B
- 2) Ceddanne Rafaela, CF
- 3) Wilyer Abreu, RF
- 4) Willson Contreras, 1B
- 5) Romy Gonzalez, DH
- 6) Caleb Durbin, 3B
- 7) Andruw Monasterio, SS
- 8) Jahmai Jones, LF
- 9) Carlos Narvaez, C
Rays
- 1) Yandy Diaz, DH
- 2) Jonny DeLuca, CF
- 3) Junior Caminero, 3B
- 4) Ryan Vilade, 1B
- 5) Chandler Simpson, LF
- 6) Ben Williamson, SS
- 7) Victor Mesa Jr., RF
- 8) Nick Fortes, C
- 9) Richie Palacios, 2B
Patrick Sandoval is slated to start on the mound for Boston. The 29-year-old left-hander has thrown just 4 1/2 innings in one appearance this year.
Ian Seymour is scheduled to start for Tampa Bay. The 27-year-old left-hander is 6-2 with a 4.59 ERA. 1.16 WHIP and 75 strikeouts over 64 2/3 innings this year.
Boston Red Sox Right Now
The Red Sox are the hottest team in baseball. After a rough start to the season, Boston has won 11 straight games. The club is tied with the Minnesota Twins for the final American League Wild Card spot with a 48-48 record. The Red Sox have a +39 run differential, which is the third-best in the American League.
Tampa Bay Rays Right Now
The Rays have the best record in the American League at 56-40. They hold a 2 1/2 game lead over the New York Yankees for first place in the American League East. Tampa Bay is 4-6 in its last 10 games and currently has a +20 run differential.
Why is the Red Sox-Rays Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?