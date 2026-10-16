Red Sox Trade Helps Brewers Make World Series

The Milwaukee Brewers are going to the World Series.

While they have plenty of people and teams to thank, you can certainly put the Boston Red Sox on that list.

The Brewers completed their journey to the Fall Classic on Thursday night. They completed a four-game sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS. Considering the Dodgers were back-to-back World Series champs, it’s quite the statement by Milwaukee.

They got a huge contribution from one former Red Sox player in the process, after getting big performances all throughout the regular season from another.

Red Sox-Brewers Trade

This trade conceptually can be known as the Caleb Durbin trade. The Red Sox and Brewers made it happen on February 9, 2026.

The Red Sox received Durbin, Andruw Monasterio, Anthony Seigler and a Competitive Balance Round B draft pick.

The Brewers got Kyle Harrison, David Hamilton and Shane Drohan, a pitching prospect.

David Hamilton Puts Exclamation Point on NLCS

Hamilton hasn’t always been a big contributor this season for Milwaukee.

But batting in the No. 9 spot on Thursday night, he stepped to the plate with two outs in the top of the ninth inning and a one-run lead.

From the left side, Hamilton turned on a hanging slider from Edwin Diaz and unloaded a drive deep and gone to right field at Dodger Stadium.

It was his second hit of the game, a solo homer to make it 6-4 Brewers — and they held on to win by that score.

Kyle Harrison’s Regular Season

Kyle Harrison actually hasn’t pitched during the playoffs.

But the big lefty had a great year for the Brewers in the regular season.

He had 28 outings (24 starts) and a 4.20 ERA with an 11-5 record.

Harrison struck out 11.0 batters per nine innings while walking just 2.8 per nine innings, both the best marks in his MLB career.

The southpaw was a fascinating inclusion in this trade because he hadn’t even spent a full season in the Red Sox organization. He only went to Boston from the San Francisco Giants in the Rafael Devers deal earlier in 2025.

Harrison has gotten the best team outcomes out of those trades, to be sure. The Giants missed the playoffs miserably this year, and the Red Sox lost in the AL Wild Card Series.

What’s Next for Brewers?

The Brewers are awaiting an American League representative to face them in the World Series.

On Thursday, the Cleveland Guardians took a 2-1 series lead in the ALCS on the Tmapa Bay Rays, thanks to a magnificent home run from Petey Halpin.

The Red Sox can only watch as their former players try to make the most of their opportunity on baseball’s biggest stage.