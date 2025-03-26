Red Sox Blockbuster Trade Proposal Flips Top Young Player for Cy Young Winner

The Boston Red Sox made major upgrades to their starting rotation this offseason, signing right-hander Walker Buehler and acquiring lefty Garrett Crochet via trade. Both are expected to play pivotal roles as the team looks to contend in the American League East.

However, the rotation took an early hit with Lucas Giolito — who missed the entire 2024 season — set to open the year on the injured list after suffering a hamstring injury during spring training. Brayan Bello will also begin the season on the 15-day injured list with a shoulder issue.

Despite the rotation’s improved depth, injuries to Giolito and Brayan Bello could leave Boston thin on starting pitching as the season progresses. According to The Athletic’s Jim Bowden, the Red Sox could be aggressive at the trade deadline, potentially leveraging one of their top young players in a blockbuster deal for Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcántara.

Bowden suggests the Marlins could trade Alcántara to the Red Sox for right fielder Wilyer Abreu and three prospects, infielder Franklin Arias (Boston’s No. 4 prospect) and a pair of right-handed pitchers, Luis Perales (No. 5 prospect) and Juan Valera (No. 18).

Sanda Alcántara Linked to Many Teams Via Trade

Alcántara has been a popular name in a plethora of trade rumors that have grown throughout the offseason. While he missed the 2024 season due to injury, Alcántara has flashed the skills that won the 2022 Cy Young Award during his spring training games, allowing no runs while striking out 10 in 12.1 innings.

In regards to the prominence of discussion surrounding the alleged availability of Alcántara, Marlins President of Baseball Operations Caroline O’Conner stressed that the team has no plans to trade him.

“Sandy is coming back. You’ve seen him in spring training; last year he was recovering, but now he’s back and ready to go. He’s a fierce competitor and is happy to be back with the Marlins,” O’Conner said.

Baseball Insiders Tout Boston as Eventual Landing Spot for Sandy Alcántara

In a February 27 article for Bleacher Report, Kerry Miller amplified the league-wide belief that Alcántarawill be traded this season, and he predicted the eventual landing spot as Boston, a team in win-now mode that has the top-100 prospects needed to make such a deal.

A recent report by FanSided suggested that the Red Sox and the New York Mets are the teams most likely to have the desire and the trade chips to pull it off. In Boston’s case, reporter Jacob Mountz noted that even after the offseason trade for Garrett Crochet, the team still boasts a farm system that was recently ranked No. 1 overall by Baseball America.