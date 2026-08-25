Boston Red Sox Get Unlikely Hero in Win Over Marlins

The Boston Red Sox beat the Miami Marlins 4-2 on Monday night, extending their winning streak to four games. Sandy Alcantara kept the Red Sox off balance for seven innings despite allowing six hits and two walks. Boston could not come through in the clutch against him.

Scoring chances came and went for both sides all night. Runners reached base consistently. Almost none of them came home. The game stayed locked at 2-2 deep into the evening.

Then someone who had barely played in two weeks changed everything.

Unlikely Hero Delivers in the Ninth

Anthony Seigler entered Monday’s game making just his second start since August 10. His playing time had decreased sharply over the past few weeks, with Nick Sogard earning the everyday role at second base under Chad Tracy.

Seigler understood the situation. He also understood what it required.

“When you get a chance, you have to make the most of it,” Seigler said.

In the ninth, he delivered. Seigler connected on a curveball from rookie Josh Ekness and lined it into the right-field corner for his first career triple. Eli White came around from first to score the go-ahead run. Sogard followed with an RBI single to provide insurance.

Tracy had trusted that Seigler’s contact-oriented approach would matter in the right spot. The ninth inning proved him right.

Miller Keeps the Door Open for the Red Sox

The go-ahead run would not have been possible without what happened an inning earlier. Erik Miller inherited a dangerous situation in the eighth with the game still tied. A one-out single and a bobble by Jarren Duran in left field put one runner at second. An infield single moved him to third with the go-ahead run 90 feet away.

Heriberto Hernández chopped one back toward the mound. Miller snagged it above his head and fired home. Adley Rutschman tracked down the runner for the second out. Miller then struck out Kyle Stowers to end the threat.

He came off the mound shouting. Since being acquired from the Giants, the left-hander has not allowed an earned run across more than nine innings of work. He is quickly becoming one of the most reliable arms in Boston’s bullpen.

Gasper Continues to Produce

Mickey Gasper provided another strong night at the plate, going 2 for 2 with two walks and an RBI double in the fifth. His production since being recalled from Triple-A has been difficult to overlook. In six games back with the major league club, Gasper has driven in 10 runs while reaching base in nearly every plate appearance.

Aroldis Chapman navigated a baserunner in the ninth to record his 30th save of the season. The victory moved Boston to 72-59, just 2.5 games behind the Yankees for the first American League wild-card spot.

Final Word for the Red Sox

Anthony Seigler sat and waited. The playing time dried up. The role shrank. None of it changed his preparation.

When the moment arrived in the ninth, he was ready. The triple gave Boston the lead, and the bullpen took care of the rest.

The Red Sox are 40-13 since June 25. Contributions keep coming from every corner of the roster. That is what makes this run different.