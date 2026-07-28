Boston Red Sox Release 24-Year-Old Catcher from Organization During Athletics Series

The Boston Red Sox have enjoyed an outstanding turnaround in the month of July and now sit at 55-50 on the season, which is good for AL Wild Card positioning.

On Monday, Boston began its series with the Athletics and captured a 4-2 win (in Sacramento). The series will roll right along on Tuesday. However, during the Athletics series, the Boston Red Sox did release a player from their organization who had been playing with their Double-A affiliate.

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Red Sox Release Catcher Raudelis Martinez

Courtesy of MLB.com’s transactions tracker, 24-year-old catcher Raudelis Martinez has been released from the Red Sox organization.

MLB.com writes (on July 28): “Portland Sea Dogs released C Raudelis Martinez.”

He had bounced between being on the developmental list and the active ‘Portland Sea Dogs’ roster over the past couple of months.

He’s played six seasons in the minor leagues and one season in Perth, Australia. 2026 was actually his first season within the Red Sox organization. He previously belonged to the Tampa Bay Rays.

Across 65 Double-A at-bats this season, Martinez batted .262 with 1 HR, 4 doubles, and an OPS of .649. He’s not free to sign with any MLB organization, but he’s likely still a ways away from his MLB debut.

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Martinez’s MLB Career

Playing with the AA Portland is the highest level of professional baseball Raudelis Martinez reached in his career.

Over 306 total minor league games, the 24-year-old has batted .218 with 15 home runs, 36 doubles, and an OPS of .629.

His defensive value must not be great either, but ultimately, the lack of hitting in the minors, plus the influx of younger talent from the draft, likely pushed him out of a spot in the organization.

In 138 games started as a catcher in the minors, Raudelis Martinez made 25 errors (.982 fielding %).

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