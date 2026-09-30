BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - AUGUST 25: Roman Anthony #19 of the Boston Red Sox rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on August 25, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
From MassLive’s Chris Cotillo on X: Roman Anthony was driven back to Boston last night and had imaging that revealed multiple new strains in his hand plus a re-aggravation of the old injury. He is out for the foreseeable future.
Right-hander Sonny Gray is slated to start for Boston.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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Roman Anthony spoke to reporters about his injury before Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series between the Red Sox and Yankees.
Boston Red Sox’s Roman Anthony Makes Honest Statement Amid Injury News