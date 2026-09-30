Boston Red Sox’s Roman Anthony Makes Honest Statement Amid Injury News

The Boston Red Sox revealed that Roman Anthony will be out for the rest of the American League Wild Card Series against the New York Yankees.

From MassLive’s Chris Cotillo on X: Roman Anthony was driven back to Boston last night and had imaging that revealed multiple new strains in his hand plus a re-aggravation of the old injury. He is out for the foreseeable future.

Curtis Mead has replaced Anthony on the roster.

Red Sox manager Chad Tracy removed Anthony for a pinch hitter in the sixth inning of AL Wild Card Game 1 against the Yankees on Tuesday.

Tim Healey of the Boston Globe wrote on X:

Roman Anthony update: His right hand was “uncomfortable” and “flared” on a check swing, Chad Tracy said.

That’s the same hand that sidelined him most of the season.

Game 2 of the Wild Card Series is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday. If the Red Sox lose tonight, they will be eliminated from the postseason.

Before Wednesday’s game, Anthony made an honest statement on his injury.

Boston Red Sox’s Roman Anthony Makes Honest Statement on Injury Amid Yankees Series

From NESN’s Tom Caron on X: Roman Anthony today: “I feel sick to my stomach. Haven’t slept much. It doesn’t feel real… to get the same news again, and even worse… it’s hard.”

Caron added : Anthony said he returned to Boston to meet with doctors who had seen his hand/wrist the most. The hope was to get a quick MRI, hopefully get the all clear, and get back to NY for Game 2.

Lineups for Wild Card Series Game 2

Here is the Red Sox’s lineup:

Here is the Yankees’ lineup for today:

Left-hander Max Fried will start for New York.

Right-hander Sonny Gray is slated to start for Boston.