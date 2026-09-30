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Roman Anthony OUT For Rest of Red Sox-Yankees Wild Card Series

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Minnesota Twins v Boston Red Sox
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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 23: Roman Anthony #19 of the Boston Red Sox looks on from the dugout during game against the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park on May 23, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Boston Red Sox manager Chad Tracy removed star designated hitter Roman Anthony for a pinch hitter in the sixth inning of AL Wild Card Game 1 against the Yankees on Tuesday.

Anthony went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts before being pulled.

Tim Healey of the Boston Globe wrote on X:

Roman Anthony update: His right hand was “uncomfortable” and “flared” on a check swing, Chad Tracy said.

That’s the same hand that sidelined him most of the season.

Cleveland Guardians v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 23: Roman Anthony #19 of the Boston Red Sox stands on deck in the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park on September 23, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)

The Yankees won Game 1 of the Wild Card Series 9-0.

The Red Sox announced official news on Anthony ahead of Wild Card Game 2 on Wednesday. Game 2 will begin at 8:00 p.m. EDT.

Boston Red Sox Announce Official Roman Anthony News Amid Yankees Series

Cleveland Guardians v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 22: Roman Anthony #19 of the Boston Red Sox jogs to the dugout between innings against the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park on September 22, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)

From ESPN’s Jeff Passan on X: Boston outfielder Roman Anthony has damage to muscles in his wrist that is different than the finger injury he previously suffered, Red Sox manager Chad Tracy said. Boston is looking to replace him on the roster, and Jahmai Jones will take Anthony’s spot atop the lineup tonight.

Looking at Roman Anthony

Boston Red Sox v Tampa Bay Rays
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 18: Roman Anthony #19 of the Boston Red Sox hits a home run in the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on September 18, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Anthony hit .229/.353/.321 with one home run and five RBI over 30 games this year before landing on the IL with a right wrist sprain and a partial tear of a tendon connected to his ring finger.

The Red Sox activated Anthony from the IL on Aug. 30. He slashed .262/.321/.476 with four home runs and 10 RBI over 25 games after returning from the IL.

Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 30: Roman Anthony #19 of the Boston Red Sox hits a ground rule double in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 30, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

Last year, Anthony slashed .292/.396/.463 with eight home runs and 32 RBI over 71 games as a rookie.

He played for Team USA during the 2026 World Baseball Classic. Anthony went 7-for-25 with two home runs and seven RBI in the tournament.

Lineups for Wild Card Series Game 2

Here is the Red Sox’s lineup:

  1. Jahmai Jones DH
  2. Adlye Rutschman C
  3. Willson Contreras 1B
  4. Wilyer Abreu RF
  5. Ceddanne Rafaela CF
  6. Caleb Durbin 3B
  7. Nick Sogard 2B
  8. Trevor Story SS
  9. Nate Eaton LF

Here is the Yankees’ lineup for today:

  1. Ben Rice DH
  2. Cody Bellinger LF
  3. Luis Garcia Jr. 1B
  4. Spencer Jones RF
  5. George Lombard Jr. SS
  6. Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B
  7. Trent Grisham CF
  8. Austin Wells C

Left-hander Max Fried will start for New York.

Right-hander Sonny Gray is slated to start for Boston.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Roman Anthony OUT For Rest of Red Sox-Yankees Wild Card Series

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