The Boston Red Sox revealed that Roman Anthony will be out for the rest of the American League Wild Card Series against the New York Yankees.

From MassLive’s Chris Cotillo on X: Roman Anthony was driven back to Boston last night and had imaging that revealed multiple new strains in his hand plus a re-aggravation of the old injury. He is out for the foreseeable future.

Red Sox manager Chad Tracy removed Anthony for a pinch hitter in the sixth inning of AL Wild Card Game 1 against the Yankees on Tuesday.

Tim Healey of the Boston Globe wrote on X:

Roman Anthony update: His right hand was “uncomfortable” and “flared” on a check swing, Chad Tracy said.

That’s the same hand that sidelined him most of the season.

Game 2 of the Wild Card Series is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday. If the Red Sox lose tonight, they will be eliminated from the postseason.

Before Wednesday’s game, the Red Sox announced who will replace Anthony on the Wild Card roster.

Boston Red Sox Announce Roman Anthony Wild Card Roster Replacement

From ESPN’s Jorge Castillo: The Red Sox are replacing Roman Anthony on their roster with Curtis Mead, a source tells ESPN.

The Red Sox acquired Mead from the Washington Nationals in July. He suffered a fractured left wrist in his first game with Boston.

Mead hasn’t appeared in a game since suffering his injury.

Lineups for Wild Card Series Game 2

Here is the Red Sox’s lineup:

Here is the Yankees’ lineup for today:

Left-hander Max Fried will start for New York.

Right-hander Sonny Gray is slated to start for Boston.