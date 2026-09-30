BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 17: Roman Anthony #19 of the Boston Red Sox walks off of the field after hitting a flyout against the Detroit Tigers during the sixth inning at Fenway Park on April 17, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)
From MassLive’s Chris Cotillo on X: Roman Anthony was driven back to Boston last night and had imaging that revealed multiple new strains in his hand plus a re-aggravation of the old injury. He is out for the foreseeable future.
Right-hander Sonny Gray is slated to start for Boston.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The Boston Red Sox have officially announced the replacement for Roman Anthony on the AL Wild Card Roster.
Boston Red Sox Announce Roman Anthony Wild Card Roster Replacement