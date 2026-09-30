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Boston Red Sox Announce Roman Anthony Wild Card Roster Replacement

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Detroit Tigers v Boston Red Sox
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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 17: Roman Anthony #19 of the Boston Red Sox walks off of the field after hitting a flyout against the Detroit Tigers during the sixth inning at Fenway Park on April 17, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox revealed that Roman Anthony will be out for the rest of the American League Wild Card Series against the New York Yankees.

From MassLive’s Chris Cotillo on X: Roman Anthony was driven back to Boston last night and had imaging that revealed multiple new strains in his hand plus a re-aggravation of the old injury. He is out for the foreseeable future.

Cleveland Guardians v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 23: Roman Anthony #19 of the Boston Red Sox stands on deck in the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park on September 23, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)

Red Sox manager Chad Tracy removed Anthony for a pinch hitter in the sixth inning of AL Wild Card Game 1 against the Yankees on Tuesday.

Tim Healey of the Boston Globe wrote on X:

Roman Anthony update: His right hand was “uncomfortable” and “flared” on a check swing, Chad Tracy said.

That’s the same hand that sidelined him most of the season.

Boston Red Sox v Tampa Bay Rays
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 18: Roman Anthony #19 of the Boston Red Sox hits a home run in the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on September 18, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Game 2 of the Wild Card Series is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday. If the Red Sox lose tonight, they will be eliminated from the postseason.

Before Wednesday’s game, the Red Sox announced who will replace Anthony on the Wild Card roster.

Boston Red Sox Announce Roman Anthony Wild Card Roster Replacement

Boston Red Sox v Athletics
GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 27: Curtis Mead #25 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after being hit by a pitch from pitcher Jack Perkins #50 of the Athletics in the top of the fourth inning at Sutter Health Park on July 27, 2026 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

From ESPN’s Jorge Castillo: The Red Sox are replacing Roman Anthony on their roster with Curtis Mead, a source tells ESPN.

The Red Sox acquired Mead from the Washington Nationals in July. He suffered a fractured left wrist in his first game with Boston.

Mead hasn’t appeared in a game since suffering his injury.

Lineups for Wild Card Series Game 2

American League Wild Card Series: Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game One
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 29: Willson Contreras #40 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after being struck out by John Schreiber #56 of the New York Yankees to end game one of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 29, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Here is the Red Sox’s lineup:

  1. Jahmai Jones DH
  2. Adlye Rutschman C
  3. Willson Contreras 1B
  4. Wilyer Abreu RF
  5. Ceddanne Rafaela CF
  6. Caleb Durbin 3B
  7. Nick Sogard 2B
  8. Trevor Story SS
  9. Nate Eaton LF

Here is the Yankees’ lineup for today:

  1. Ben Rice DH
  2. Cody Bellinger LF
  3. Luis Garcia Jr. 1B
  4. Spencer Jones RF
  5. George Lombard Jr. SS
  6. Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B
  7. Trent Grisham CF
  8. Austin Wells C

Left-hander Max Fried will start for New York.

Right-hander Sonny Gray is slated to start for Boston.

 

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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