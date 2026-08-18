Red Sox Face Roster Crunch as Roman Anthony Begins Rehab Assignment

The Boston Red Sox will have some tough decisions ahead, as star outfielder Roman Anthony is set to begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Portland. MassLive’s Christopher Smith posted a photo of Anthony with Portland on X.

That means the Red Sox will have to make some tough lineup and roster decisions soon. The plan that interim manager Chad Tracy laid out before their series against the Arizona Diamondbacks is Anthony will play five innings in left field.

It’s unclear how long the young outfielder’s rehab assignment will take, but it starts the clock on those decisions. The Portland Sea Dogs will host the Reading Fightin Phils at 6:00 p.m. ET at Delta Dental Park.

Roman Anthony’s Injury Situation

The Red Sox made Anthony a big part of their future, inking the outfielder to a $134 million extension after an encouraging first season.

However, an injury has wreaked havoc in his first season under the deal. In his first 30 games of the season, the young outfielder has slashed .229/.354/.321 across 130 plate appearances.

Anthony has been out since May 5 with a Grade 2 sprain (partially-torn ligament) in his right ring finger. When the Red Sox activate Anthony from the 60-day injured list, they’ll also need to clear up a 40-man roster spot.

In addition to Anthony, Trevor Story and Isiah Kiner-Falefa are nearing the end of their respective rehab processes. The Red Sox currently have three spots open, especially now that left-hander Eduardo Rivera has been added to the restricted list.

Where Does Roman Anthony Fit the Red Sox Lineup

It’s unclear when Roman Anthony will make his official return to the Red Sox. But with the young outfielder on a rehab assignment, those conversations are likely starting in their front office.

Currently, the club is fielding a starting outfield of Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela, and Wilyer Abreu. They also have the right-handed-hitting Jahmai Jones and Eli White as options off the bench.

The latest injury to Masataka Yoshida opens the door for Anthony to get playing time. Yoshida was recently placed on the 10-day injured list with a hamstring injury, which is expected to sideline him for a month.

When Anthony returns to the lineup, there will be a return to play protocol. The young outfielder might be slowly eased back into everyday action after a long layoff from playing. But once he’s phased back in, the Red Sox should have him splitting time between left field and the designated hitter role with Duran and White.

Anthony’s return also plays bigger importance, given the Red Sox’s playoff position. They enter play on August 18 holding the American League’s second Wild Card spot, and a six-game lead over the third. If the postseason started today, they would take on their archrival, the New York Yankees, on the road.

With 2.5 games separating Boston and New York, every bit that Anthony can contribute should make a difference. If the 22-year-old hits like he did last season, the Red Sox should have enough firepower to make a run at the American League’s top Wild Card and host postseason games.