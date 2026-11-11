Ex-Boston Red Sox Shortstop Immediately Released By Current Team

The Boston Red Sox had their season come to an end when they lost to the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the Wild Card Series.

That said, they still a good job of getting into the 2026 MLB playoffs despite a slow start to the regular season.

Ex-Boston Red Sox Shortstop Immediately Released

This month, a former Red Sox player became a free agent.

Pablo Reyes is available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “OF Pablo Reyes elected free agency.”

Reyes had most recently been with the Los Angeles Angels‘ organization.

However, he did not appear in a game at the MLB level.

Looking At Reyes’ Time In Boston

Reyes spent part of two seasons with the Red Sox (2023-24).

MLB.com wrote (on May 12, 2023): “Oakland Athletics traded 3B Pablo Reyes to Boston Red Sox for cash.”

Reyes batted .287 with 48 hits, two home runs, 20 RBIs, 27 runs and seven stolen bases in 64 games during the 2023 season.

He was traded during the 2024 season.

MLB.com wrote (on May 25, 2024): “Boston Red Sox traded 3B Pablo Reyes to New York Mets for cash.”

Looking At His Other Stops

Reyes has also had stints with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Milwaukee Brewers, New York Mets and New York Yankees over seven seasons at the MLB level.