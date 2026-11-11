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Ex-Boston Red Sox Shortstop Immediately Released By Current Team

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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 12: Pablo Reyes #19 of Boston Red Sox leads off from third base during the second inning against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park on September 12, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox had their season come to an end when they lost to the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the Wild Card Series.

That said, they still a good job of getting into the 2026 MLB playoffs despite a slow start to the regular season.

Ex-Boston Red Sox Shortstop Immediately Released

GettyPablo Reyes #19 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates hitting a two-run home run in the eight inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on August 16, 2023 in Washington, DC.

This month, a former Red Sox player became a free agent.

Pablo Reyes is available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “OF Pablo Reyes elected free agency.”

GettyPablo Reyes #19 of the Boston Red Sox at bat against the New York Yankees during the eighth inning at Fenway Park on September 12, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Reyes had most recently been with the Los Angeles Angels‘ organization.

However, he did not appear in a game at the MLB level.

Looking At Reyes’ Time In Boston

GettyPablo Reyes #19 of the Boston Red Sox hits a two-run home run in the eighth inning during a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on August 16, 2023 in Washington, DC.

Reyes spent part of two seasons with the Red Sox (2023-24).

MLB.com wrote (on May 12, 2023): “Oakland Athletics traded 3B Pablo Reyes to Boston Red Sox for cash.”

Reyes batted .287 with 48 hits, two home runs, 20 RBIs, 27 runs and seven stolen bases in 64 games during the 2023 season.

He was traded during the 2024 season.

MLB.com wrote (on May 25, 2024): “Boston Red Sox traded 3B Pablo Reyes to New York Mets for cash.”

Looking At His Other Stops

GettyPablo Reyes #33 of the Milwaukee Brewers is held up by a teammate during “Simba” cam between innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the game at PNC Park on July 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. 

Reyes has also had stints with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Milwaukee Brewers, New York Mets and New York Yankees over seven seasons at the MLB level.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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