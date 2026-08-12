Boston Red Sox Sign Intriguing 28-Year-Old Player During Blue Jays Series

After a torrid 27-3 stretch, the Boston Red Sox have lost four of their last five games, and the magic JuJu may be running out in Boston.

The Red Sox are currently taking on the Toronto Blue Jays in a four-game set this week. Boston has lost the first two games of the series and will look to avoid losing the series on Wednesday.

During the Blue Jays series, the Boston Red Sox made an intriguing signing that popped up on the team’s transaction log.

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Red Sox Sign Morgan McSweeney

Per his transactions tracker, Morgan McSweeney has signed a minors pact with the Boston Red Sox:

“Boston Red Sox signed free agent RHP Morgan McSweeney to a minor league contract.”

He has since been assigned to AA Portland.

McSweeney, 28, has not pitched at all this season and is yet to make his MLB debut. The last organization he was part of was the Miami Marlins.

In 2025, he logged 61 innings with AAA Jacksonville and posted a very solid 2.21 ERA with 42 strikeouts.

Looking at his broader Minors career, McSweeney carries an ERA of 3.61 across six seasons in affiliated ball, with 234 strikeouts in 239+ innings.

The Baltimore Orioles drafted him in the 17th round of the 2019 MLB draft.

He pitched with the Baltimore Orioles org. from 2021 to 2024 before being cut loose. He had a brief stint in Indy ball before being picked up by the Marlins last season.

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The Boston Red Sox Right Now…

Despite the recent losses, the Boston Red Sox are still 64-55, and firmly hold an AL Wild Card spot.

It’s been a remarkable turnaround for the Red Sox, and there are always going to be ups and downs in a full 162 game series.

After their series with the Blue Jays, Boston stays on the road to face the struggling Pittsburgh Pirates in a weekend set. Boston is 34-25 this season on the road, and will look to improve that mark over its next five games.

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