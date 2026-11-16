Boston Red Sox Free Pitcher Predicted To Sign With National League Contender

The 2026 Boston Red Sox pitching staff was hit hard with injuries. In fact, there were so many that most teams would not have been able to overcome them to make the playoffs.

However, thanks to right-hander Sonny Gray, the Red Sox more than survived and made the postseason. They were bounced in the American League wild-card round for a second straight season by the New York Yankees.

Changes appear to be coming for the Boston rotation. Gray is a free agent and appears to be moving on. Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report predicted landing spots for some of the top pitchers. He has Gray landing in the National League East.

Boston Red Sox Starter Predicted To Sign With Atlanta Braves

Gray made his feelings known following his start against the Yankees in the AL wild-card game about being pulled quickly. There was some question about whether or not he was going to pitch next season. He made it clear shortly after the loss that he was. It won’t be in Boston. Rymer predicted he’ll sign with the Atlanta Braves for two years and $52 million.

“Among the tried-and-true MLB starters on the market, Sonny Gray represents the demarcation line between mid-level arms like Kevin Gausman, Casey Mize, Clay Holmes and Dustin May and the top of the class,” Rymer wrote. “Because he’s 37 years old, he’s likely looking at a one- or two-year deal.”

Gray is clearly one of the top free agent arms. He proved last season that despite his age, he’s still effective. He went 18-5 this past season with a 2.72 ERA. His 18 wins were a career high after being traded to Boston from the St. Louis Cardinals. He worked 169 innings, striking out 149 and walking 46. Gray finished with a 4.3 WAR.

Boston Red Sox Projected Rotation Without Sonny Gray

Garrett Crochet, who missed most of the season with an injury, is expected to be back next season for manager Chad Tracy. Payton Tolle, who was hands down Boston’s No. 2 behind Gray in 2026, is just beginning to crack the surface into a top-of-the-rotation starter.

Ranger Suarez is going into his second season in Boston and, if healthy, gives the Red Sox a solid top 3. All three are left-handers, but another southpaw, Jake Bennett, Tanner Houck, or Brayan Bello, could round out the rotation.

Is that good enough to compete in the loaded American League East? Boston recently signed Jake Bauers to primarily be their DH and give Willson Contreras some breaks at first base. Could they look to sign another pitcher? Maybe, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see them run it back, minus Gray, next season.