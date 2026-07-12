Red Sox Linked to Making Surprising Move Involving $55M Pitcher

The Boston Red Sox could make a surprising decision involving Brayan Bello.

Boston designated Danny Coulombe for assignment after Saturday’s win, as the left-hander pitched two innings in the win. Although the Red Sox made the move just minutes after the game, Boston has yet to fill his roster spot.

Yet, Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy said recalling Brayan Bello isn’t out of the question as a long reliever.

“We’re still talking through, with all the bullpen we used, what we want to do and need to do. We’ll talk some more after this and see,” Tracy said.

Red Sox insider Chris Cotillo, meanwhile, said Bello is likely one of a few options that Boston could consider.

“It’s unclear how the Red Sox will fill the spot vacated by Coulombe, though they now have options with a 40-man spot open, too,” Cotillo wrote. “After using Rivera and five relievers to cover nine innings Saturday, the Sox will look to add a fresh arm for Sunday’s series finale. Samaniego is one obvious option, as is Brayan Bello — who had his start with the WooSox pushed back to Sunday after he was passed over in favor of Rivera to pitch in the majors Saturday.”

Bello is in the third year of his six-year, $55 million deal with the Red Sox. The right-hander struggled a ton this year, as he’s 2-6 with a 6.34 ERA, but perhaps being a long reliever could be an effective option for him.

Bello Discusses Struggles

As Bello continues to struggle, especially in the first inning, the right-hander opened up on his struggles.

Bello was frustrated with what has happened this year, as he said he’s doing all the right things.

“I don’t know what’s going on,” said Bello through interpreter Carlos Villoria. “I think I have the same mentality whether I’m starting or relieving. … Obviously, a little bit difficult. I work hard between starts, but the results are not there. It’s taken its toll, but as I always say, there’s a new day tomorrow. … I’m just having a bad season, that’s it. It’s not whether I’m a starter or I’m a reliever. I know I can turn it around, I always have, and I think I will.”

Bello is 0-0 with a 4.34 ERA in 4 starts in the minors this season, and perhaps he could return to the MLB soon.

Red Sox on a Roll

Boston is on an eight-game winning streak and appears to be back in playoff contention.

After the win over the Mets on Saturday, interim manager Chad Tracy was pleased with how the team was playing.

“It feels good, obviously,” said Tracy. “[Earlier on], we were struggling — struggling to score — and didn’t feel like things were going right. And now we’re enjoying a stretch here. We’re doing a lot of things right, e’re throwing the ball great, we’re getting clutch hits, we’re scoring runs early. We’re stretching pitch counts on starters, we’re doing a fantastic job. So we just got to keep playing good baseball.”

Boston is now 45-48 and just 0.5 games back of a Wild Card spot.