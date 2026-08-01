Red Sox Get Tough News on All-Star Trade Target Before Dodgers Series

The Boston Red Sox have searched for upgrades at the shortstop position since Trevor Story’s injury. One such player linked to the club is the Miami Marlins‘ Otto Lopez. However, Sean McAdam of MassLive reports that such a deal is dead.

The most important part of that report is that the Marlins don’t seem inclined to move Lopez. The 27-year-old is enjoying an offensive breakout, leading all MLB hitters in hits (138) and doubles (27). He was named an All-Star for the first time in his career in 2026.

For the Red Sox, that means they will have to look elsewhere to address the shortstop position.

Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto is arguably the most available trade target. CJ Abrams is a possibility, but would require Boston to give up a significant haul to land the two-time All-Star.

Red Sox Infield Situation Entering the Trade Deadline

The Red Sox have been looking for shortstop help since Trevor Story suffered a sports hernia. He’s been out since May 15 and underwent surgery to address the hernia a week later. Story is currently on the 60-day injured list.

Since Story’s injury, the club has relied on Marcelo Mayer, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Tsung Tse-Chang, and Andruw Monasterio.

Adding further intrigue to Boston’s search at the trade deadline is Bob Nightengale’s latest report on Story. It seems like the Red Sox could move on from one of their worst contracts, as they don’t anticipate he’ll help once he’s ready to play again. Nightengale named three shortstops in his report, including Zach Neto, CJ Abrams, and Jeremy Pena.

Boston already made one acquisition on their infield, landing Curtis Mead from the Nationals for left-hander Connelly Early. Unfortunately, Mead suffered a fractured left wrist in his Red Sox debut after getting hit by a pitch. They’re hoping he’ll return before the end of the season.

Another player the Red Sox appear to be linked to is also from the Marlins. They could turn to Xavier Edwards as a possibility at second base. He would displace Anthony Seigler, who has held down the fort at the position due to the injuries.