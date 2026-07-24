Boston Red Sox ‘Salivating’ Trade Pitch Lands Athletics’ Shea Langeliers

The rumors surrounding the MLB trade deadline are at an all-time high, and with the Boston Red Sox recent improbable turnaround, they have gone from certified sellers to scouring the market for welcome additions.

Catcher has been a bit of a sore spot for the Red Sox this season, and a recent report by USA Today’s Bob Nightengale indicates that the Red Sox are ‘salivating’ at the idea of trading for Shea Langeliers, but the Athletics may be hesitant to move their All-Star backstop due to his strong level of production.

Other trade targets for the Red Sox include Zach Neto and CJ Abrams. It’s been reported previously that the Red Sox are searching for a right-handed hitting infielder.

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Looking at a Red Sox-Athletics Trade Idea for Shea Langeliers

The Athletics are almost guaranteed to be sellers at MLB’s trade deadline, but they will likely have to be floored by a trade haul to move on from Shea Langeliers, who is undoubtedly a top-5 hitting catcher in MLB.

Let’s take a look at a potential trade package that could be strong enough to land Shea Langeliers:

Red Sox receive: C Shea Langeliers

Athletics receive: C Carlos Narvaez, 1B Romy Gonzalez, prospects Justin Gonzales, Mikey Romero

It’s a four-player trade pitch, which is a lot of players to offload, but if the Red Sox are going to make a trade for a catcher, that makes their current ones expendable.

Justin Gonzales is the Red Sox third-ranked prospect, and Mikey Romero is 12th in Boston’s farm system.

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Shea Langeliers’ 2026 Season/MLB Career

Shea Langeliers came up through the Atlanta Braves farm system, but he was quickly moved to the Athletics.

Across 527 total games with the A’s (five seasons), Langeliers has 111 home runs, 288 RBI, and an OPS+ of 113.

His past two seasons have been exceptionally good. Over 372 at-bats in 2026, he’s batting .263 with 23 home runs, 51 RBI, and an OPS+ of 123. He hit 31 home runs in 2025 and 29 the season prior, making him easily one of the best power-hitting catchers in MLB.

So, Red Sox fans, would you make this trade for Shea Langeliers? Why? Or why not?

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