Mets’ Freddy Peralta Makes Thoughts Clear Regarding Trade Speculation

New York Mets fans, gear up for a firesale, because David Stearns could offload several players over the next week.

One of those players is starter Freddy Peralta. The Mets traded for Freddy Peralta ahead of the 2026 season, but things just haven’t worked out between the two sides, and the writing has become clear on the wall, given Peralta is set to enter free agency and the Mets have not inked him to a new deal.

Recently, after Peralta’s Sunday start against the Dodgers, he spoke with the media about it potentially being his last start in New York (with the Mets).

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Freddy Peralta Shares Thoughts About Trade Speculation

Here is what Freddy Peralta had to say about Sunday being his potential last start with the Mets:

“I’m thankful and grateful to be part of this organization. So far, I let them down. I haven’t done what I’m supposed to do. I’m grateful to be here.”

Peralta acknowledging his failures speaks a lot about his character. If you remember, the Mets traded away two top prospects (Jett Williams, Brandon Sproat) for the services of Peralta, so his extensive trade rumors provide New York a great opportunity to try and replenish what they lost when they acquired him in the first place.

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Freddy Peralta with the Mets This Season

It’s an unfortunate development that Freddy Peralta hasn’t been very effective with the Mets, given his track record and the fact that he’s coming off such a dominant season with the Brewers in 2025.

He hasn’t done himself any favors either with his looming free agency.

Over 22 starts and 113+ innings, Peralta has logged an ERA of 4.99 with 113 SO.

In 2025, he posted an ERA of 2.70 across 33 starts and 204 strikeouts.

Stay updated with all the latest rumors, news, and updates, as it’s sure to be a busy week in Queens ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline.

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