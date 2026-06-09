Red Sox Trade Update: Aroldis Chapman Responds to Rumors He Could Be Moved

“It has been a struggle for the Red Sox to gain momentum this season, and if that continues over the next few weeks, the club could be tempted to deal Chapman, perhaps their most dominant performer,” Browne wrote. “Chapman has converted his last 28 save opportunities dating back to July 26, 2025, giving up zero runs and three hits in those appearances. At 38, the lefty has shown zero signs of slowing down. He could land Boston a nice return.”

Making the decision to trade Chapman would be a major sell. That’s not something the Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow is necessarily ready to do.

“I think early is probably the right word,” Craig Breslow said on Friday. “(We’re) having a lot of conversations, a lot of discussions, and I think it’s been kind of true industry-wide. But there are a lot of teams that probably feel pretty similar to us, which is to say that they have confidence in their rosters, they know they’re not playing as well as they’re capable of, and really, nobody is kind of putting the postseason out of reach. So there are a bunch of teams that are in it right now and are thinking along the same lines as we are.”

Aroldis Chapman Had a Recent Injury Update

Unfortunately, for the Red Sox and Aroldis Chapman, he’s been banged up lately. That hasn’t forced an IL stint, but it did show up in a recent appearance against the New York Yankees, when his velocity was down and he was visibly limping.

Shortly after the game, interim Red Sox manager Chad Tracy did share what he knew. It’s a minor hamstring issue that’s been nagging Chapman.

“We’re keeping an eye on it, but he’s grinding,” Tracy said. “He did a nice job. He obviously didn’t have his command the first couple of hitters, but then, like he always does, bears down and got it done.”

If the Red Sox are going to make a playoff push this season, they’ll need Chapman healthy. If they’re going to get the best possible value for him in a trade, they’ll need Chapman healthy. So, this hamstring issue is worth monitoring.