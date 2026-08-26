Red Sox Injury Update: Trevor Story Shares Status Amid Rehab Assignment

When Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story went down on May 14th, needing sports hernia surgery, the Red Sox were scuffling. At the time, they were sitting at just 18-25 and the season was going sideways quickly.

That isn’t the case anymore. After a few more weeks of struggling, the Red Sox have completely turned their season around and are in position to make the playoffs as a Wild Card. Even with injuries, going far beyond just Story, the Red Sox are 55-34 without Story this season.

On top of that, Story was struggling when he went down, hitting just .206 with a .244 OBP, .303 slugging percentage, and .547 OPS. So, some are concerned that he won’t be helpful when he returns in a playoff race.

Story has been in Triple-A Worcester for 10 days now. During that time, he’s 4 for 25 at the plate with no extra-base hits and 7 strikeouts. Despite that, Story recently shared that he’s feeling much better with his at-bats.

“Overall, feeling really good… I’m on [time with] the barrel, just a touch off [on squaring pitches]. [It’s] to be expected,” Story said. “I think more than the results, it’s more about how I’m feeling and kind of dictating the at-bat. And I’m in a good spot there. So, next day or two, hit some barrels and feel good about [returning].”

How the Boston Red Sox Have Replaced Trevor Story

The Boston Red Sox haven’t relied on just one player to replace Trevor Story. Instead, it’s been a committee of under-the-radar players, led by Andruw Monasterio.

Monasterio is hitting .253 this season with a .311 OBP, .410 slugging percentage, and .722 OPS. His defense has had its flaws, but that’s been more than anyone expected from him at the plate.

Tsung-Che Cheng, who is currently in the minors, has also filled in. So did Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who is now injured, and Marcelo Mayer, who is now a San Francisco Giant. Nick Sogard and Anthony Seigler, who are still with the Red Sox, are also able to act as middle infielders.

“Those guys have played really well, and did their job at a really high level,” Story said. “It’s given us a little bit of a cushion to, if I don’t feel 100 percent sharp, it’s okay to take a couple extra and really make sure that the body feels good. And I feel like I owe it to the team, owe it to myself, everybody involved with this thing to come back and be the best version of myself.”

This does, however, leave the Red Sox with a problem when Story comes back. Do they demote or DFA someone who has been a key contributor when they’ve been winning for someone who played poorly this season?

The Red Sox Made a Trevor Story Announcement

The Boston Red Sox expect to re-evaluate Trevor Story following Tuesday’s game. Now, there is some thought, per Christopher Smith, that he could be returning to the team soon.

“Trevor Story will be re-evaluated after Tuesday’s rehab game with the potential of joining the Red Sox in Miami on Wednesday or New York on Friday, per @SmittyOnMLB,” Tyler Milliken wrote. “He’s 4-for-21 in 6 games with the WooSox. 5 K. 0 BB.”

That’s going to force the Red Sox into making a decision sooner than later on who the first odd-man out is from their lineup. Of course, Story is the first domino to fall, with players like Roman Anthony also pushing to return soon, too.