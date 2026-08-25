Boston Red Sox Make Trevor Story Announcement During Marlins Series

The Boston Red Sox defeated the Miami Marlins 4-2 on Tuesday, August 25.

Three of Boston’s runs were accounted for by Mickey Gasper, Anthony Siegler, and Nick Sogard. Players who have all faced fluctuation between Triple-A and the Red Sox bench.

Down in Triple-A today, are a few of the Red Sox’s everyday starters, including shortstop Trevor Story. However, he is approaching the end of his time Worcester and is expected to return to Fenway this week.

Trevor Story Expected To Join Boston Red Sox As Early As Wednesday

On Tuesday, August 25, there are three Boston Red Sox starters on rehab assignments in Worcester. Trevor Story is starting in his seventh game following a sports-hernia surgery in May.

Per beat writer Christopher Smith, Story will be re-evaluated after the game with expectations to return Wednesday against the Miami Marlins or Friday against the New York Yankees.

“Trevor Story will be re-evaluated after Tuesday’s rehab game with the potential of joining the Red Sox in Miami on Wednesday or New York on Friday, per @SmittyOnMLB,” podcast co-host Tyler Milliken said on X. “He’s 4-for-21 in 6 games with the WooSox. 5 K. 0 BB.”

“Trevor Story could join the Red Sox as soon as Wednesday, per @jcmccaffrey.”

Before Story’s injury, the 33-year-old was slashing .206/.244/.303 with 57 K in 41 games.

His return threatens utility player Mickey Gasper who is slashing .270/.350/.421 with only 22 K in the same amount of games as Story.

In Gasper’s last seven games he’s slashing .421/560/1.053 with 10 RBIs in the big leagues, whereas Story is 4-for-21 in six games in Worcester.

Five Boston Big Leaguers In Worcester Woosox Lineup

The Worcester Woosox Triple-A lineup is star-studded on August 25. It includes three Boston rehabbers and two players who have been moved up this season.

Here is the WooSox lineup today via Woosox sports reporter Tommy Cassell:

Starting pitcher: Jedixson Páez

Along with all the major leaguers, Boston’s no. 1 overall prospect Franklin Arias, is batting sixth at DH.

Roman Anthony and Isiah Kiner-Falefa are the two other Red Sox working on their rehab assignment. Anthony and Kiner-Falefa will be re-evaluated on Thursday, however, IKF’s return to the lineup is slightly more fluid.

When the three return, Story, Anthony, and Kiner-Falefa, the Red Sox are expected to make three pivotal roster moves. This is likely to include Mickey Gasper, Anthony Seigler, and Nick Sogard, or Eli White.