Red Sox’ Willson Contreras Drops Blunt Quote After Injury Return

Willson Contreras didn’t waste any time getting back to full speed. Activated from the injured list Sunday ahead of the Boston Red Sox‘ series finale against the Kansas City Royals, the first baseman immediately tested his previously injured left hamstring on the bases, and he had a straightforward reason why.

Contreras Explains His Decision to Push the Pace

Contreras addressed the moment directly, tying it back to a rough stretch at Fenway back in August.

“I had to. I don’t want to get booed again,” Contreras said. “So I made sure my hamstring was 100%. I tested it last night in Portland. Went first to third. Felt good. And that’s why I decided to be activated today, because my leg felt great.”

The reference traces back to a moment when Contreras drew boos at Fenway after failing to run out a groundball. He grabbed at his hamstring in the process. That injury eventually landed him on the 10-day injured list on Aug. 31. It cost him the first two weeks of September.

Boston felt his absence immediately. Contreras leads the team in home runs with a career-best 26. He also has 79 RBIs, a .384 on-base percentage, a .516 slugging mark and a .900 OPS. That OPS figure ranked fifth among qualified hitters in baseball entering Sunday. Ace Sonny Gray has called him the heart and soul of the team. The offense clearly missed his presence while Boston fought to hold its spot in the wild card race.

Interim manager Chad Tracy said the goal of the IL stint was building Contreras’ confidence in the leg rather than simply running out the clock. Contreras played two rehab games with Double-A Portland, going 2-for-7 with two RBIs. Saturday’s outing included an odd moment, though. He stopped competing mid-at-bat after home plate umpire Daniel Bytheway denied his request to reapply pine tar. He ultimately struck out looking and tossed his bat toward the dugout.

Contreras returned Sunday batting cleanup and playing first base. To clear a roster spot, Boston placed infielder Anthony Seigler on the 10-day injured list with right wrist inflammation after he was hurt swinging during Saturday’s 5-1 win.

Payton Tolle Delivers a Historic Outing of His Own

Contreras’ return coincided with a dominant pitching performance from Payton Tolle, who needed only nine pitches to strike out the side in the first inning Sunday, completing an immaculate inning against the top of Kansas City’s lineup, including Bobby Witt Jr. Tolle threw nine consecutive strikes, generated eight swinging strikes, and didn’t allow a single ball in play during the frame.

The 23-year-old, a second-round pick in the 2024 draft, became the first Red Sox pitcher to record an immaculate inning since Chris Sale did it in 2021. Tolle entered Sunday with a 9-6 record, a 3.15 ERA and 159 strikeouts on the season, continuing a breakout year that’s made him one of the organization’s most exciting young arms.

Final Word for the Red Sox

Between Contreras’ return and Tolle’s historic start, Sunday marked one of Boston’s better days of the season at exactly the right time. With just over two weeks remaining and the wild card race still tight, both performances give the Red Sox real momentum heading into the stretch run.