Red Sox All-Star Willson Contreras’ Return Date Moves Up After Suspension Reduced

The Boston Red Sox now have clarity on Willson Contreras’ suspension and how many games he’ll miss for it. The All-Star first baseman’s suspension got reduced from seven games to five, reports ESPN’s Jesse Rogers.

Contreras is already out of the Red Sox’s lineup for the series finale against the Chicago White Sox, as his suspension takes effect. That means he’ll miss the final four games before the All-Star break, plus the first game after.

The Red Sox have called up infielder Brett Harris from Triple-A Worcester ahead of the White Sox finale. With Contreras’ suspension looming, the club acquired the former Athletics utility infielder for a low-level prospect.

Contreras, 34, was suspended seven games for his part in starting a benches-clearing brawl. The Red Sox first baseman confronted Cade Cavalli after the Washington Nationals starting pitcher chirped, “Sit down, boy” after a strikeout. That led to a brawl, with Contreras caught on video throwing his helmet toward Cavalli while the Nationals pitcher egged him on.

Contreras was one of three Red Sox ejected in the aftermath and was issued a seven-game suspension. The other players suspended as a result of that incident include Nate Eaton and Miles Mikolas. Eaton’s suspension was reduced from three to two games after his appeal.

What Willson Contreras’ Reduced Suspension Means for the Red Sox

That could be a blessing in disguise for Boston, as Willson Contreras suffered an injury in their last game against Chicago. He’s currently dealing with a left foot contusion and is day-to-day.

The suspension removes the pressure for him to rush his way back into the lineup. He can focus on getting healthy for the All-Star Game and then his return to the lineup. The suspension will not prevent him from receiving treatment for his foot injury.

He’ll be eligible to return on July 17, as the Red Sox play a doubleheader against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. Contreras will be eligible to play in the second game. Had the suspension not been reduced, that would have kept him out until the 19th.

The suspension will not affect his availability to participate in All-Star Game activities. Contreras announced that he’d participate in the Home Run Derby after being named an All-Star. It’s the fourth time the Red Sox first baseman has received such honors in his career.

The timing has worked out nicely for the Red Sox. Eaton is back in the lineup after serving his suspension over the first two games of the series. That means Boston will only have to play with one man short until Contreras returns on the 17th.

Why Willson Contreras’ Suspension Was Reduced

The reduction from seven games to five games makes sense. Both he and Nationals pitcher Cade Cavalli were initially suspended seven games for sparking a benches-clearing brawl on June 30. In the league’s mind, both players were equally culpable in starting the incident.

Cavalli’s suspension was reduced to five games after appeal, setting the stage for Contreras to receive the same treatment.

The Red Sox slugger expressed contrition over his actions that sparked the brawl and suspension.

“It’s been a really tough week, emotional week for me,” Contreras told the Boston Globe‘s Tim Healey. “I hope that they understand how emotional it has been, and I’ll prove myself with my actions on the field from here moving forward and show the kind of person that I truly am.”

The recent earthquakes, which happened five days before the incident, have emotionally affected Contreras and other Venezuelan big leaguers. He admits that he could have controlled his emotions better that day.

It’s possible that the plea and the ongoing situation in Venezuela contributed to the decision to reduce Contreras’ suspension for two games. Now that the appeal is over, both the Red Sox and their first baseman can move on to the rest of the season.

Boston has won 13 of its last 18 games and has surged back into the fringes of postseason contention.