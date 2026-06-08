Chicago Cubs’ $175 Million All-Star Punishes Himself for Struggling Team

The Chicago Cubs are navigating an inconsistent season right now.

Over the weekend, the franchise faced a 2-1 series loss to the San Francisco Giants.

The first game of the set resulted in a horrendous 18-3 loss, furthering the troubles already encountered by the Cubs this year.

Chicago Cubs’ Slugger Blames Himself

In January 2026, 32-year-old Alex Bregman closed his one-year chapter with the Boston Red Sox and signed with Chicago as a free agent.

He signed a five-year, $175 million contract with the ballclub.

Considering how hot Bregman’s bat has been known to get, fans were eager to welcome him to Wrigley Field.

Unfortunately, the Cubs are struggling to gain traction. Now, Bregman is beating himself up for their woes.

Per Jesse Rogers of ESPN, Bregman, in a heartbreaking statement, said, “I’ve been terrible. I need to play better. Offensively, it’s been awful. I’ve failed many times in this game. I’ve struggled. I’ve started slow before. I’ve started fast before. When you’re struggling, there is only one way forward and that’s straight, head-on through it. It comes down to executing in the game.”

Further reported by Rogers, the frustrated third baseman added, “I haven’t executed all year. Runners in scoring position, I’ve been god-awful. I need to be better. If I’m better over the last how many games, we probably win the majority of the time.”

This is the nature of professional baseball — bad games come and go.

Sometimes dry spells last longer than anticipated.

Bregman’s frustrations are valid, but let’s not forget that at the core, this is a team sport. Even if he were playing at his best, he alone cannot carry the franchise on his shoulders.

Don’t Lose Hope for Bregman Just Yet

Bregman is a three-time MLB All-Star.

His most prolific season took place in 2019 — his fourth year playing for the Houston Astros — in which he slashed .296/.423/.592 with a striking 1.015 OPS and a career-high 41 home runs through 156 games.

Fast-forward to this year, and he’s batting .243 with a .669 OPS and an underwhelming five home runs through 65 games.

As evidenced by his stat sheet, his 2026 campaign is not shining.

But considering this is his first year with Chicago, after a one-year stint with the Red Sox and a long nine-year period with the Astros, a transition period should be expected.

Bregman is used to being the leading force on his teams, but he has not been playing that role this time around. However, that doesn’t mean that he’s out of fuel.

While his level of accountability is certainly admirable, he is far from alone in terms of offensive challenges. The Cubs’ lineup has become plagued as a whole.

Despite this, Bregman explained that the booing at Wrigley Field has to do with him.

“Those can be directed at me because I haven’t come through with guys in scoring position,” he stated. “I have plenty of chances. Guys are getting out on base in front of me all the time.”

Although this has been an undesirable season for Bregman, fans shouldn’t lose hope just yet.

There’s plenty of valuable time left in the season for things to turn around for the once-beloved slugger.