Former Chicago Cubs 3-Year Player Elects Free Agency After Angels Decision

The Chicago Cubs are currently taking on the New York Mets in a four-game series. They will be going for the sweep on Thursday evening.

Ahead of the series finale, the Cubs received some relevant news on a former player who used to be a part of the organization.

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Former Cubs Infielder Nick Madrigal Elects Free Agency

Former Chicago Cubs infielder Nick Madrigal elected MLB free agency on Thursday.

Madrigal was designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Angels a few days ago, was outrighted to Triple-A, but because he has enough service time, Madrigal decided to elect free agency instead. His MLB.com transactions page indicates the move.

MLBTR.com’s Darragh McDonald wrote (on 6/25):

“Madrigal, 29, signed a minor league deal with the Halos in the offseason. He was added to the roster in late May as infielders Yoan Moncada and Nolan Schanuel were on the injured list. Madrigal spent about four weeks on the roster, getting into 15 games and making 52 plate appearances. Never much of a power hitter, he recorded 12 hits. 11 of those were singles, the other a double.”

Nick Madrigal spent three seasons with the Chicago Cubs from 2022 to 2024.

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Nick Madrigal with the Cubs

It will be interesting to see if a reunion deal is in store for Nick Madrigal and the Chicago Cubs.

Madrigal played 202 total games with the Chicago Cubs, and he batted .251 with two home runs, 26 doubles, and an OPS+ of 73 across 565 at-bats.

For his 6-year MLB career, Madrigal is a .274 hitter with four home runs, 4o doubles, and an OPS+ of 86.

The lack of power is a concern, but Madrigal has enough in his toolkit that finding a new job shouldn’t be too difficult.

CBSSports.com’s RotoWire staff wrote (on 6/25):

“Madrigal was DFA’d by the Angels on Monday, and he’ll now explore his options in the open market after passing through waivers unclaimed. The 29-year-old slashed .273/.385/.295 while tallying two RBI, seven runs and a steal across 15 games with the Halos. He should have little trouble securing at least a minor-league deal in free agency.”

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