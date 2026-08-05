Chicago Cubs Announce Clay Holmes News During Dodgers Series

The Chicago Cubs are wrapping up their series with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday afternoon. Chicago is going for the sweep over LA and is attempting to creep closer to first place in the NL Central.

Over the past few days, the Cubs have made several roster transactions, which should greatly improve their pitching staff.

The MLB trade deadline was Monday, and one player the Cubs acquired was Clay Holmes in a trade that also landed outfielder Tyrone Taylor.

During the Dodgers series, the Cubs revealed a piece of Clay Holmes news.

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Clay Holmes Set to Make Cubs Debut on Saturday

Clay Holmes has been on the Injured List since May.

According to multiple reports, he will make his Cubs debut on Saturday. Chicago has a series with the Kansas City Royals this weekend.

@MegMontemurro wrote (on 8/5):

“If everything goes well coming out of today’s bullpen, the plan is for Clay Holmes will come off the IL and make his Cubs debut Saturday in KC, Counsell said.”

Also, here is what Clay Holmes said about being traded to the Cubs:

“I was super-excited. Obviously, there was a lot of things floating out there and just sitting through it. You just look at this team, kind of where they’re at. For me, this defense. This is probably one of the best places I could’ve came. Super-excited to join these guys and this team and just getting to fight with them.”

Holmes makes a great point: a very good defense can really help out any pitcher.

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Looking at Clay Holmes This Season

Clay Holmes transitioned into a starting pitcher in 2025 during his first season with the Mets, and he’s been very serviceable (when healthy).

Across nine starts this season, Holmes has boasted an ERA of 2.39 with 45 strikeouts in 52+ innings.

In 2025, Holmes posted an ERA of 3.53 across 31 starts. He’s pitched in nine MLB seasons and is a 2X MLB All-Star.

It’s a solid pickup for the Cubs, who also acquired Ryan Zeferjahn, Kevin Gausman, and Braxton Garrett over the last week.

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