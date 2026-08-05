Los Angeles Dodgers Manager Announced Promising Blake Snell News

The Los Angeles Dodgers are likely to return the services of Blake Snell in the next week, according to multiple reports, including manager Dave Roberts,

Snell has been MIA from the Dodgers over the last few months rehabbing an elbow issue, and he completed his last rehab start on Tuesday evening.

LA is currently taking on the Chicago Cubs and is on the verge of being swept if they can not pick up a win on Wednesday afternoon.

However, this recent Blake Snell news is very welcoming.

More MLB on Heavy: Houston Astros Released 28-Year-Old Pitcher from Organization During Blue Jays Series

More on Blake Snell & His Rehab

MLB.com reporter Sonja Chen wrote (on 8/5):

“More updates, per Dave Roberts: -While Blake Snell didn’t get into the 5th inning last night, he did enough that his next start should be for the Dodgers. -Once Tyler Glasnow makes two more rehab starts and builds up to 4 innings, there’ll be a conversation about activating him.”

So, it sounds like Blake Snell will rejoin the Dodgers when his spot in the rotation comes around, which could be this weekend. It will be interesting to see what corresponding move is made to make room for Snell.

NBCSports.com’s David Shovein provided some insight into Snell’s rehab stint and how his elbow feels:

“Snell is expected to throw around 75 pitches in Tuesday’s outing or around five innings depending on how things go. As long as he makes it through that start without any issues, he could be cleared to return as early as next weekend. Snell told reporters on Friday that his elbow feels as good as it has in years. He could wind up making a major impact down the stretch for fantasy purposes if he can stay healthy.”

On Tuesday, Snell pitched 3.2 innings and gave up 5 hits (3 runs) while striking out three. He threw 73 pitches.

More MLB on Heavy: Los Angeles Dodgers Announced Dalton Rushing Update After Cubs Game

Blake Snell with the Dodgers

Blake Snell made just one start this season for the Dodgers before landing on the shelf with loose bodies in his elbow.

He came into the season with a shoulder injury, which delayed his season debut, and now, the hope is that he can fully ramp up for an October run.

Snell signed a five-year, $182 million contract before the 2025 season, but hasn’t made many regular-season starts for the Dodgers.

However, he was a huge piece in the 2025 World Series run, with many memorable starts.

More MLB on Heavy: Dodgers’ Mookie Betts Delivered Brutally Honest Assessment of Struggles After Cubs Loss