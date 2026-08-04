Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Freddie Freeman Decision Before Cubs Game

It’s Tarik Skubal day! The Los Angeles Dodgers are sending the 2X Cy Young winner Skubal to the mound against the Chicago Cubs in game two of the 3-game series to make his Dodgers debut. Chicago will roll with Javier Assad.

The Cubs won 10-5 on Monday, which marked the Dodgers’ fourth straight loss.

Before game two of the series, the Dodgers revealed their lineup, which features a slight Freddie Freeman tweak.

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Freddie Freeman Batting Third on Tuesday

Freddie Freeman is in the midst of another stellar season with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

On Tuesday, with the RHP Assad going for the Cubs, Freddie Freeman is batting third.

Here is the full Los Angeles Dodgers batting order for 8/4:

Dodgers 8/4: “S. Ohtani DH A. Pages CF F. Freeman 1B M. Muncy 3B M. Betts SS K. Tucker RF T. Hernández LF T. Edman 2B B. Rortvedt C T. Skubal SP”

Ben Rortvedt will form a battery with Tarik Skubal, which is notable because Rortvedt was recently acquired by the Dodgers on Monday. Other changes include Tommy Edman batting eighth, and Max Muncy is back in the lineup after a day off on Monday.

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More on Freddie Freeman’s 2026 Season

Freddie Freeman is batting .309 this season with 15 home runs, 129 hits, and an OPS+ of 140.

The way Freeman ages every season, and seemingly gets better, needs to be studied.

Even if his bat speed is declining, his production at the plate isn’t at all.

On top of those stats above, Freeman has a bWAR of 3.3 in 2026 with 57 runs scored, 54 RBI, and 27 doubles across 417 at-bats.

His BaseballReference.com page is littered with black ink, and he’s certainly going to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer once he decides to hang it up.

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