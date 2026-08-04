Dodgers Cut 4-Year MLB Player Before Chicago Cubs Game

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been on a roster-move tear during their series with the Chicago Cubs.

Very notably, Tarik Skubal has been activated by the Dodgers, but the Dodgers’ catching situation has been up in the air since Dalton Rushing landed on the IL.

Before game two of the Cubs series, the Dodgers announced another wave of roster transactions, and one of them included 4-year player (catcher) Chuckie Robinson.

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Dodgers DFA Chuckie Robinson

Here is the full wave of roster moves, announced by the Dodgers X account:

“The Dodgers added catcher Hunter Feduccia to the roster, selected the contract of catcher Ben Rortvedt, optioned catcher Eliezer Alfonzo and designated catcher Chuckie Robinson for assignment.”

Robinson just had his contract selected, but that was a very tentative move before the team added and then selected the contracts of newly acquired catchers Ben Rortvedt and Hunter Feduccia.

Chuckie Robinson has appeared in 8 games for the Dodgers this season and has played in parts of 4 MLB seasons in his career. He provides virtually nothing at the plate.

He’s batted .097 across 26 at-bats this season, and his OPS+ is -51.

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Looking at Chuckie Robinson’s MLB Career

Chuckie Robinson has played in parts of four MLB seasons, but he’s seen very limited MLB opportunities.

Over 153 career at-bats, Robinson has batted .124 with two home runs, two doubles, and a bWAR of -1.4.

His lifetime OPS+ is -6. He’s from Danville, Illinois, and was drafted by the Houston Astros in the 21st round of the 2016 MLB draft. He’s 31-years-old.

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