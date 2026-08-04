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Dodgers Cut 4-Year MLB Player Before Chicago Cubs Game

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Los Angeles Dodgers v San Diego Padres
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SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 28: Edgardo Henriquez #60 and Chuckie Robinson #52 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate a 4-2 win over the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on June 28, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Meg McLaughlin/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been on a roster-move tear during their series with the Chicago Cubs.

Very notably, Tarik Skubal has been activated by the Dodgers, but the Dodgers’ catching situation has been up in the air since Dalton Rushing landed on the IL.

Before game two of the Cubs series, the Dodgers announced another wave of roster transactions, and one of them included 4-year player (catcher) Chuckie Robinson.

More MLB on Heavy: Los Angeles Dodgers Quietly Cut Ties with 3-Year MLB Pitcher During Cubs Series

Dodgers DFA Chuckie Robinson

Los Angeles Dodgers v Minnesota Twins

GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – JUNE 23: (L-R) Brock Stewart #41 and Chuckie Robinson #52 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate the win against the Minnesota Twins after the game at Target Field on June 23, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Dodgers defeated the Twins 12-3. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Here is the full wave of roster moves, announced by the Dodgers X account:

“The Dodgers added catcher Hunter Feduccia to the roster, selected the contract of catcher Ben Rortvedt, optioned catcher Eliezer Alfonzo and designated catcher Chuckie Robinson for assignment.”

Robinson just had his contract selected, but that was a very tentative move before the team added and then selected the contracts of newly acquired catchers Ben Rortvedt and Hunter Feduccia.

Chuckie Robinson has appeared in 8 games for the Dodgers this season and has played in parts of 4 MLB seasons in his career. He provides virtually nothing at the plate.

He’s batted .097 across 26 at-bats this season, and his OPS+ is -51.

More MLB on Heavy: Los Angeles Dodgers Announced Concerning Dalton Rushing Update Amid Cubs Series

Looking at Chuckie Robinson’s MLB Career

Tampa Bay Rays v Los Angeles Dodgers

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 16: Justin Wrobleski #70 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates a double play with Chuckie Robinson #52, to end the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Dodger Stadium on June 16, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Chuckie Robinson has played in parts of four MLB seasons, but he’s seen very limited MLB opportunities.

Over 153 career at-bats, Robinson has batted .124 with two home runs, two doubles, and a bWAR of -1.4.

His lifetime OPS+ is -6. He’s from Danville, Illinois, and was drafted by the Houston Astros in the 21st round of the 2016 MLB draft. He’s 31-years-old.

More MLB on Heavy: Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Tarik Skubal Decision During Cubs Series

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Dodgers Cut 4-Year MLB Player Before Chicago Cubs Game

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