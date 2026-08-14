Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Decision Before Cardinals Series

The Chicago Cubs are undoubtedly one of the hottest teams in Major League Baseball right now.

Despite getting shut out on Thursday, Chicago won another series against the Nationals this week and is now set for a weekend showdown with the St. Louis Cardinals this week (at home).

Before the Cardinals series, the Cubs revealed their lineup for game one, which features a notable Dansby Swanson decision.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves 5-Year Player Signs Contract with New MLB Team

Dansby Swanson Batting 9th For Cardinals Series Opener

After batting 7th on Thursday evening, Dansby Swanson is back to batting ninth for Craig Counsell at the Cubs on Friday afternoon.

Swanson has bounced around a lot between the 7-9 spots in the batting order this season, but either eighth or ninth seems to be his sweet spot primarily.

Here is the full Cubs lineup for 8/14, per @UnderdogMLB:

Cubs 8/14: “P. Crow-Armstrong CF S. Suzuki DH A. Bregman 3B M. Busch 1B N. Hoerner 2B C. Kelly C I. Happ LF T. Taylor RF D. Swanson SS C. Holmes SP”

Some other changes include Seiya Suzuki as the DH, Ian Happ dropping to seventh in the order, and Tyron Taylor getting the start in right field in the place of Suzuki. Carson Kelly is also back in the order, forming a battery with Clay Holmes.

More MLB on Heavy: Los Angeles Dodgers’ Edwin Diaz Makes Honest Admission After Brewers Game

Taking a Glance at Dansby Swanson’s 2026 Season Thus Far

One of the biggest reasons the Cubs have perhaps the most potent offense in MLB is because of players like Dansby Swanson, who has had ample production at the bottom of the lineup, and the fact that Swanson plays pretty much every day.

Across 400 at-bats this season, Swanson is batting .215 with 18 home runs, 66 RBI, 77 runs scored, and an OPS+ of 95.

On top of those offensive numbers, he plays exceptional SS defense.

Ahead of their series with the Cardinals, Chicago is 4.0 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the NL Central.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Announce Starting Pitchers For Diamondbacks Series