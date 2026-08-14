Atlanta Braves Announce Starting Pitchers For Diamondbacks Series

After a well-deserved day off on Thursday, the Atlanta Braves are back in action on Friday evening with a weekend series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. In the Braves’ last series, they took two of three from the New York Mets.

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday evening, so entering this series with the Diamondbacks, the Braves have sole possession of the No.2 seed in the NL. Atlanta has been the hottest team in the NL since the All-Star break, but the Diamondbacks are no slouch. Arizona comes into the series with a 64-58 record and is firmly in the NL Wild Card race.

Before the series kicked off on Friday, both teams revealed their probable starters for the series. Let’s get into the details.

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Atlanta Braves Reveal Starters for Diamondbacks Series

Now that the Atlanta Braves have officially announced their probable starters for this weekend’s series with the Diamondbacks, let’s get into the matchups.

Remember, these *probable* starters are subject to change for various reasons.

Friday, August 14: Brandon Pfaadt ( 6 – 1 , 3.36 ERA , 54 SO) vs. Chris Sale ( 12 – 7 , 2.20 ERA , 151 SO)

Saturday, August 15: Eduardo Rodriguez ( 11 – 4 , 2.70 ERA , 7 – 4 , 3.47 ERA , 94 SO) 101 SO) vs. Grant Holmes , 94 SO)

Sunday, August 16: Michael Soroka ( 8 – 3 , 2.92 ERA , 8 – 7 , 4.03 ERA , 108 SO) 83 SO) vs. Bryce Elder , 108 SO)

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Looking at the Braves Probable Starters This Weekend

For the Braves, you couldn’t set this series up better from a starting pitcher standpoint, as they have their top three arms going.

To kick things off on Friday night, it’s an exciting pitching matchup between Brandon Pfaadt and Chris Sale. Sale is obviously having an extremely dominant season once again, and really should be receiving more NL Cy Young recognition. As for Pfaadt, he’s really put things together this season and is enjoying a breakout campaign.

Another interesting matchup is taking place on Sunday, as Michael Soroka will return to his old stomping grounds to face Bryce Elder, who got touched up by the Mets earlier this week.

Soroka was drafted by the Braves in 2015 (1st-round pick), made his debut with Atlanta in 2018, and spent the first four years of his career with the Braves.

Should be an exciting series!