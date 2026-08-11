Houston Astros Quietly Release 28-Year-Old Pitcher During Giants Series

The Houston Astros have been one of the best teams in MLB since the All-Star break, and recently, they picked up an electric victory over the San Francisco Giants in their series opener on Monday evening.

Houston currently sits 0.5 games ahead of the Texas Rangers for first place in the AL West with a 61-59 record. It should be an extremely tight divisional race down the stretch.

Lost in the recent shuffle of several roster transactions, the Houston Astros have quietly cut ties with 28 y/o pitcer Jack Dashwood from their organization.

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Astros Release Pitcher Jack Dashwood

According to his transactions log, 28-year-old pitcher Jack Dashwood has been released by the Corpus Christi Hooks, the AA affiliate of the Houston Astros:

“Corpus Christi Hooks released LHP Jack Dashwood.”

Drafted by the Los Angeles Angels in 2019, Dashwood spent several seasons in the Angels system, but he was actually released by the Atlanta Braves organization earlier this year as well.

The Astros signed him to a contract on June 10.

In 2026, Dashwood has pitched 39 total innings across two different AA squads, and he’s posted an ugly 8.08 ERA.

He’s yet to make his MLB debut and could be pretty far out from doing so, but Dashwood is not a free agent, and any organization can pick up his services if they please.

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Taking a Glance at Jack Dashwood’s Pro Ball Journey

Jack Dashwood had a standout season with UC Santa Barbara in 2019 (his collegiate career), likely earning him a favorable draft selection by the Angels.

He’s pitched in six total minor-league seasons, and holds an ERA of 5.81 across 299 innings with 338 strikeouts.

His strikeout numbers are there, but Dashwood has allowed 54 home runs and issued 94 walks in his minor-league career, which are inflated marks, and those underlying stats are usually what veer clubs away from wanting a player in their organization.

Across the 39 innings he’s pitched this season, Dashwood does have 41 K’s, but has allowed seven home runs and walked 16 batters.

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