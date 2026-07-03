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Chicago Cubs Announce Roster Decision on 13-Year MLB Player Before Cardinals Series

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Chicago Cubs v Milwaukee Brewers
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MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JUNE 26: Manager Craig Counsell #11 of the Chicago Cubs talks with manager Pat Murphy #49 of the Milwaukee Brewers before the first game of the series at American Family Field on June 26, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs are one of the hottest teams in Major League Baseball right now. They recently swept the San Diego Padres this week, and are 9-1 in their last 10 games. The offense is firing on all cylinders, and, shockingly, the Cubs have received solid contributions from pitchers during the winning stretch.

Over the weekend, the Cubs will take on the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals just defeated the Atlanta Braves in a 3-game series. Before the Cardinals series, the Cubs selected the contract of a 13-year veteran MLB pitcher.

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Cubs Select Drew Pomeranz

Houston Astros v Los Angeles Angels

GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Drew Pomeranz #13 of the Los Angeles Angels pitches in the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on June 09, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

According to Bruce Levin of 670 The Score and other reports, the Cubs are selecting the contract of southpaw pitcher Drew Pomeranz.

Chicago optioned Jordan Wicks to the minors and had a vacancy on its 40-man roster, so no additional roster move will need to be made.

MLBTR.com’s Charlie Wright wrote (on 7/3) about Pomeranz’s MLB journey this season:

“Pomeranz opened the year with the Angels. He struggled to a 5.01 ERA in 25 appearances. The lefty also missed time with elbow inflammation. Los Angeles released Pomeranz in mid-June. He joined the Cubs on a minor league deal a few days later. Pomeranz spent 2025 in Chicago, pitching to a 2.17 ERA as a valuable member of the bullpen.”

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Drew Pomeranz’s MLB Career

Division Series - Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs - Game Four

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 09: Drew Pomeranz #45 of the Chicago Cubs pitches during the seventh inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game four of the National League Division Series at Wrigley Field on October 09, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Drew Pomeranz has pitched in parts of 13 MLB seasons for eight different organizations.

Across 931.1 total innings pitched, he holds an ERA of 3.85 with 956 strikeouts. He holds a pWAR of 13.3 with an overall pitching record of 50-63.

He has 144 total starts under his belt and has been utilized as both a starter and a reliever.

As for his role with the Chicago Cubs, he will likely be used as a swingman arm, and it wouldn’t be shocking if he receives a start or two at some point.

The Chicago Cubs current team ERA is 4.23, which isn’t too bad considering the several injuries they’ve had to endure over the past few weeks.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Chicago Cubs Announce Roster Decision on 13-Year MLB Player Before Cardinals Series

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