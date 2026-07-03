Chicago Cubs Announce Roster Decision on 13-Year MLB Player Before Cardinals Series

The Chicago Cubs are one of the hottest teams in Major League Baseball right now. They recently swept the San Diego Padres this week, and are 9-1 in their last 10 games. The offense is firing on all cylinders, and, shockingly, the Cubs have received solid contributions from pitchers during the winning stretch.

Over the weekend, the Cubs will take on the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals just defeated the Atlanta Braves in a 3-game series. Before the Cardinals series, the Cubs selected the contract of a 13-year veteran MLB pitcher.

More MLB 0n Heavy: Atlanta Braves Cut New York Yankees 3-Year Pitcher In Latest Roster Move

Cubs Select Drew Pomeranz

According to Bruce Levin of 670 The Score and other reports, the Cubs are selecting the contract of southpaw pitcher Drew Pomeranz.

Chicago optioned Jordan Wicks to the minors and had a vacancy on its 40-man roster, so no additional roster move will need to be made.

MLBTR.com’s Charlie Wright wrote (on 7/3) about Pomeranz’s MLB journey this season:

“Pomeranz opened the year with the Angels. He struggled to a 5.01 ERA in 25 appearances. The lefty also missed time with elbow inflammation. Los Angeles released Pomeranz in mid-June. He joined the Cubs on a minor league deal a few days later. Pomeranz spent 2025 in Chicago, pitching to a 2.17 ERA as a valuable member of the bullpen.”

More MLB on Heavy: Former Chicago White Sox Player Officially an MLB Free Agency After Release

Drew Pomeranz’s MLB Career

Drew Pomeranz has pitched in parts of 13 MLB seasons for eight different organizations.

Across 931.1 total innings pitched, he holds an ERA of 3.85 with 956 strikeouts. He holds a pWAR of 13.3 with an overall pitching record of 50-63.

He has 144 total starts under his belt and has been utilized as both a starter and a reliever.

As for his role with the Chicago Cubs, he will likely be used as a swingman arm, and it wouldn’t be shocking if he receives a start or two at some point.

The Chicago Cubs current team ERA is 4.23, which isn’t too bad considering the several injuries they’ve had to endure over the past few weeks.

More MLB on Heavy: Former Los Angeles Dodgers 7-Year MLB Player Signs with New MLB Team