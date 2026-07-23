Chicago Cubs Receive Honest Joe Ryan Trade Take by MLB Insider

Minnesota Twins starter Joe Ryan has emerged as one of the top ‘potential’ trade candidates in Major League Baseball.

The MLB trade deadline is just 11 days away. If the Twins make Ryan available, a top suitor that immediately stands out is the Chicago Cubs. The Cubbies are reportedly targeting starting pitching, and they are also reportedly willing to part with some top prospects/young pieces to acquire a front-line starter.

Well, Joe Ryan is certainly a front-line starter, and in fact, he really could be the Cubs’ ace.

Recently, MLB insider Robert Murray shared an honest trade take regarding one of the Cubs’ top trade targets.

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Will the Twins Move on from Joe Ryan?

MLB Insider Robert Murray was recently asked about the prospects of Chicago trading for several starters across MLB. Here is what he said about the idea of the Cubs trading for Joe Ryan:

“I’m putting a higher-end option here and, really, no one knows what the Twins will do at the deadline. But many teams will ask about Ryan, he’s a playoff-caliber pitcher where if he’s starting a game, you feel good about your chances. But do the Cubs have enough to get it done?”

Then, FanSided.com writer Zachary Rotman added:

“Joe Ryan is undoubtedly the biggest name on this list, making him the unlikeliest candidate to wind up in the Windy City. He’s the best pitcher of the five Murray lists, and the fact that he’d come with an additional year of club control only makes him less likely to get traded by the Minnesota Twins, a team on the postseason bubble, but more expensive to acquire.”

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Joe Ryan’s 2026 Season/Trade Status

Joe Ryan earned his second-straight MLB All-Star berth this offseason, and he’s really emerging as one of the best starters in all of Major League Baseball.

Across 21 starts and 114.1 innings this season, Ryan has an ERA of 3.38 with 131 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.102.

He also comes with one season (2027) of team control before he hits free agency, which will certainly drive the price on his services up if a blockbuster trade is to happen.

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