Chicago Cubs Announce Seiya Suzuki Decision Before Yankees Game

The Chicago Cubs are currently taking on the New York Yankees in an interleague showdown between two of MLB’s most historic franchises.

Chicago dropped the first game of its series with the Yankees, and on Saturday, David Peterson (6-7, 5.80 ERA, 77 SO) will get the nod against the Yankees’ starter Max Fried. In the series opener on Friday, Seiya Suzuki was not featured in the Cubs lineup.

Before the Yankees game, the Chicago Cubs revealed their lineup, and it features a handful of notable decisions.

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Seiya Suzuki Back in Cubs Lineup on Saturday

After the rare day off, Seiya Suzuki is back in the Chicago Cubs lineup on Saturday.

Per @UnderdogMLB, here is the Cubs lineup for 8/1:

Cubs 8/1: “P. Crow-Armstrong CF S. Suzuki RF A. Bregman 3B C. Kelly C M. Busch 1B N. Hoerner 2B I. Happ LF D. Swanson SS J. Triantos DH D. Peterson SP”

There have been speculative reports that Seiya Suzuki could be a subject of trade discussions, but Patrick Mooney of The Athletic presumably shut down those rumors earlier Saturday by revealing a report that it’s ‘highly unlikely’ Seiya Suzuki or catcher Carson Kelly would be moved. The plan remains the same for the Cubbies, and that is to acquire pitching help.

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Seiya Suzuki’s 2026 Campaign So Far

Seiya Suzuki is attached to a five-year, $85 million contract, which has been well worth it since Suzuki made his MLB debut in 2022. Suzuki is in his fifth MLB season and already has 105 career home runs.

As for this season, Suzuki has a bWAR of 3.4 over 350+ at-bats with a .270 batting average, 18 home runs, 18 doubles, and an OPS+ of 131.

His career OPS+ is 128, which is a very strong mark for any MLB player. Chicago will have to make some sort of contract decision with Seiya Suzuki following the 2026 season.

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