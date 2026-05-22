Chicago Cubs Announce Matt Shaw News Before Astros Series

The Chicago Cubs were recently swept by the Milwaukee Brewers, which took them out of first place in the National League Central. Baseball moves fast, so the Cubs need to shake that series off, and be glad that they are welcoming the struggling Houston Astros into town for a three-game weekend set.

Before the Cubs-Astros series kicks off, the Cubbies made a notable decision with Matt Shaw, which is leading to the promotion of top prospect Pedro Ramirez.

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Matt Shaw Heading to Injured List; Pedro Ramirez Gets the Call

According to multiple reports, the Chicago Cubs are placing Matt Shaw on the 10-day injured list with mid-back tightness, and the corresponding move is calling up top prospect Pedro Ramirez.

MLBTradeRumors.com’s Steve Adams wrote (on May 22): “Ramirez, 22, is one of the top prospects in Chicago’s system. He’s elevated his status with a brilliant start to his season in Des Moines, home of the Cubs’ Triple-A affiliate. The Venezuelan-born infielder has taken 196 turns at the plate and delivered a robust .312/.395/.547 batting line. By measure of wRC+, that’s 36% better than league average.”

ESPN’s Jesse Rogers reported that Pedro Ramirez had a locker in the clubhouse this morning. The Matt Shaw injured list news is also retroactive to May 20.

The Cubs’ offense has struggled, and calling up Pedro Ramirez might be the fix. The switch-hitting product out of Venezuela has been tearing up the minors, and it’s time to see what he can do against MLB pitching.

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Matt Shaw’s Career with the Cubs

Matt Shaw has been able to show some early success with the Chicago Cubs since being called up last season. He’s a do-it-all infielder with good bat-to-ball skills, but the Cubs would like to see a little more pop in his bat.

Over 42 games this season, Matt Shaw has three home runs, a .242 batting average, and an OPS of .691.

In 168 total games with the Cubs, Shaw has a bWAR of 3.3 with 16 home runs, 56 RBI, and an OPS+ of 98. He’s been almost exactly a league-average hitter, which is fine because he’s still just 24-years old.

Back injuries can be tricky sometimes, so the hope for the Cubs is that it’s not too serious for Shaw, but also that Pedro Ramirez can come in and hit right away, so the effect of Matt Shaw out of the lineup is less apparent. Chicago scored just five runs against the Brewers in its recent series.

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