Cubs Receive Negative Ben Brown News Before Brewers Series

Things just keep going from bad to worse in the Chicago Cubs organization in terms of injuries to their starters, and it sounds like the Cubbies will be without starter Ben Brown for at least a month with a stress reaction in his neck.

Manager Craig Counsell recently made an appearance on 104.3 FM The Score and revealed that further testing on Brown’s neck determined a stress reaction, and the right-hander is “looking at, basically, limited activity for about a month here.”

So, assuming it will be revisited after a month passes, who knows when Brown will return, but of all the injuries Chicago has endured this season, this is perhaps the worst.

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Cubs Could Be Without Ben Brown for a While

The Chicago Cubs remain active in their search for more starting pitchers, as they recently claimed Bryse Wilson off waivers and added David Peterson via trade with the Mets.

MLBTR.com’s Steve Adams wrote (about Ben Brown’s injury update):

“It’s not at all the update Cubs fans were hoping to hear on the breakout righty. Brown has been dominant this season. After a strong run of 12 relief appearances, he’s stepped seamlessly into the rotation. The 26-year-old has pitched 68 innings and notched a masterful 1.85 earned run average. Brown has set down 24.5% of his opponents on strikes, limited walks at a 7.2% clip and induced grounders at a solid 44.6% clip.”

Across 68 innings pitched this season, Ben Brown holds an ERA of 1.85 with 65 strikeouts and a WHIP below 1.000.

It’s his third MLB season, and Ben Brown has taken huge leaps with his command and ability to keep the ball in the yard, which makes this setback unfortunate.

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Ben Brown’s MLB Career

Ben Brown debuted with the Chicago Cubs in 2024. In that campaign, he pitched just 55.1 innings and posted an ERA of 3.58.

In 2025, he saw a little more MLB action, recording over 100 innings, but his ERA ballooned a little bit to 5.92.

Over his 3-year playing career, Brown has an overall ERA of 4.15 in 31 starts and 229+ innings. His career WHIP is 1.206, signalling he’s made big improvements this season, limiting baserunners.

It’s a tough piece of news, but stay on the lookout for all Cubs transactions and news drops, as Jed Hoyer understands the urgency.

However, the good news for the Cubs is they’ve been able to pick up a full week’s worth of wins against the New York Mets, and now sit in 2nd place in the NL Central.

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