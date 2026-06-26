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Cubs Receive Negative Ben Brown News Before Brewers Series

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Chicago Cubs v San Francisco Giants
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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 13: Ben Brown #32 of the Chicago Cubs pitches against the San Francisco Giants in the bottom of the first inning at Oracle Park on June 13, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Things just keep going from bad to worse in the Chicago Cubs organization in terms of injuries to their starters, and it sounds like the Cubbies will be without starter Ben Brown for at least a month with a stress reaction in his neck.

Manager Craig Counsell recently made an appearance on 104.3 FM The Score and revealed that further testing on Brown’s neck determined a stress reaction, and the right-hander is “looking at, basically, limited activity for about a month here.”

So, assuming it will be revisited after a month passes, who knows when Brown will return, but of all the injuries Chicago has endured this season, this is perhaps the worst.

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Cubs Could Be Without Ben Brown for a While

Toronto Blue Jays v Chicago Cubs

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 19: Ben Brown #32 of the Chicago Cubs pitches during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Wrigley Field on June 19, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs remain active in their search for more starting pitchers, as they recently claimed Bryse Wilson off waivers and added David Peterson via trade with the Mets.

MLBTR.com’s Steve Adams wrote (about Ben Brown’s injury update):

“It’s not at all the update Cubs fans were hoping to hear on the breakout righty. Brown has been dominant this season. After a strong run of 12 relief appearances, he’s stepped seamlessly into the rotation. The 26-year-old has pitched 68 innings and notched a masterful 1.85 earned run average. Brown has set down 24.5% of his opponents on strikes, limited walks at a 7.2% clip and induced grounders at a solid 44.6% clip.”

Across 68 innings pitched this season, Ben Brown holds an ERA of 1.85 with 65 strikeouts and a WHIP below 1.000.

It’s his third MLB season, and Ben Brown has taken huge leaps with his command and ability to keep the ball in the yard, which makes this setback unfortunate.

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Ben Brown’s MLB Career

Division Series - Chicago Cubs v Milwaukee Brewers - Game One

GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 04: Ben Brown #32 of the Chicago Cubs delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers during Game One of the National League Division Series at American Family Field on October 04, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Ben Brown debuted with the Chicago Cubs in 2024. In that campaign, he pitched just 55.1 innings and posted an ERA of 3.58.

In 2025, he saw a little more MLB action, recording over 100 innings, but his ERA ballooned a little bit to 5.92.

Over his 3-year playing career, Brown has an overall ERA of 4.15 in 31 starts and 229+ innings. His career WHIP is 1.206, signalling he’s made big improvements this season, limiting baserunners.

It’s a tough piece of news, but stay on the lookout for all Cubs transactions and news drops, as Jed Hoyer understands the urgency.

However, the good news for the Cubs is they’ve been able to pick up a full week’s worth of wins against the New York Mets, and now sit in 2nd place in the NL Central.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Cubs Receive Negative Ben Brown News Before Brewers Series

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