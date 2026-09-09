Chicago Cubs Announce Alex Bregman Decision After Horrible Loss to Brewers

The Chicago Cubs endured a horrible loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday evening.

After keeping the game tied 1-1 throughout Jacob Misiorowski’s dominant start, the Cubs were able to scratch across two runs in the ninth inning off the very formidable Brewers bullpen.

However, the Cubs could not hold the two-run lead in the bottom half of the frame, and Chicago allowed three unanswered runs to lose the game.

The Cubs must shake that game from their memory as the series rolls along, and before the game against the Brewers on Wednesday, Chicago revealed its lineup, which features an Alex Bregman change.

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Alex Bregman Dropped to Cleanup vs. Brewers on Wednesday

The Cubs-Brewers series is wrapping up on Wednesday evening.

After batting third for the first two games of the series, Bregman is the Cubs’ cleanup hitter for the series finale.

RHP Logan Henderson gets the start for Milwaukee, and Kevin Gausman will touch the rubber for the Cubbies.

Here is the full Chicago Cubs batting order, per @UnderdogMLB:

Cubs 9/9: “P. Crow-Armstrong CF S. Suzuki RF M. Busch 1B A. Bregman 3B I. Happ DH N. Hoerner SS P. Ramírez 2B M. Conforto LF C. Kelly C K. Gausman SP”

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Alex Bregman Is on Fire with the Cubs This Season

After struggling for a bit during the summer months to start his Cubs tenure, Alex Bregman has caught absolute fire for Chicago.

He’s played in 143 games, and his bWAR has skyrocketed to 4.4.

Across 567 at-bats, Bregman carries a batting average of .259 with 24 home runs, 28 doubles, 82 RBI, and an OPS+ of 118.

Looking at the Cubs right now, there’s no doubt they have one of the most potent offenses in all of MLB, but their pitching staff is unreliable, so if the Cubs want to advance in the MLB playoffs, they will need players like Bregman to remain hot at the plate.

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