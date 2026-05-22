Wild Mike Trout MLB History Reveals Why Angels Should Trade Star Outfielder

Look, even Mike Trout revealed to the media the other day that he doesn’t want to think about anything trade-related, but with Trout healthy, and the Los Angeles Angels still allergic to winning, there is at least some basis to why the Angels should move on from their 3X MLB.

The Los Angeles Angels are an abysmal 17-34, which is good for last place in the American League West, and let’s be honest, the Angels have lacked direction for several years, but a recent information grab highlights this season could be a new low, and it’s enough reason to move on from Mike Trout.

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Angels With Mike Trout Healthy Are On Wrong Side of MLB History

Look away, Angels fans. Per OptaSTATS: “The Angels are 6-24 (.200) over their last 30 games. Mike Trout has played in all of them. That’s the worst record over a 30-game span in MLB history by a team that had a multi-time former MVP play in all 30.”

You’re telling me Mike Trout couldn’t benefit from a change of scenery? And oh, he doesn’t want to leave Los Angeles because of the weather? San Diego, Los Angeles (Dodgers), and Arizona all have fine weather for the West Coast, even San Francisco, this time of year.

You also can’t run from the fact that in some way, Mike Trout could be part of the problem with the Angels. It’s not the greatest roster ever assembled, but Los Angeles does have some pieces that should lead to more wins, especially with Trout in the lineup.

Here’s what Trout had to say about trade rumors:

“I haven’t even thought about that. I’m not gonna talk about the trade stuff.”

This is just after reports that the Angels were oh so close to trading Shohei Ohtani to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for Carson Williams and Junior Caminero.

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Will the Angels Trade Mike Trout?

The answer is likely no, but just because they aren’t likely to trade Mike Trout doesn’t mean that they shouldn’t.

Over 176 at-bats, Mike Trout is hitting .233 with 12 home runs, 36 runs scored, and has an OPS of .877. The average is a bit down, but Trout is getting on-base at a .400 clip and slugging .477 in 50 games this season.

It’s been another rough season for the Angels, and some sort of shake-up must happen at the MLB trade deadline, or if they haven’t already, fans will start to lose hope in the future of the Angels. It’s also hard to believe that Mike Trout is in his 16th MLB season.

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