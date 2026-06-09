Atlanta Braves Make Michael Harris II Announcement Before White Sox Series

Despite being out of the lineup in the Atlanta Braves last game (a 3-2 win over the Pirates), Michael Harris II still delivered for the team with a huge bases-clearing 3-RBI double as a pinch hitter to secure the Braves victory.

Now, on Tuesday, the Braves open up a new series with the Chicago White Sox (on the road). Atlanta will send Grant Holmes (4-2, 3.86 ERA, 57 SO) to the mound for game one of the series, and the Braves will face a familiar pitcher in Erick Fedde (1-5, 4.94 ERA, 36 SO). Before the first game of the series, Atlanta also released its lineup, which features a Michael Harris II decision.

More MLB on Heavy: Braves-Cubs Trade Idea to ‘Swap Problems’ Includes Dansby Swanson, Ha-Seong Kim, and $73 Million All-Star

Michael Harris II Hitting 2nd For Braves on Tuesday

Here is the full Atlanta Braves lineup, courtesy of UnderdogMLB:

“Braves 6/9: R. Acuña Jr. RF M. Harris II CF M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B M. Dubón SS D. Smith DH A. Riley 3B M. Yastrzemski LF A. Wynns C G. Holmes SP”

Some notables: Ha-Seong Kim is out of the lineup, and Austin Wynns gets the start behind the dish to form the battery with Grant Holmes. As for Michael Harris II, he had been absent of the Braves lineup the past two games, dealing with a sore back that is no big issue.

More MLB on Heavy: New York Yankees Manager Makes Anthony Volpe Announcement Before Guardians Game

Michael Harris II with the Braves This Season

Michael Harris II is emerging as a true superstar in MLB, and he should be destined for his first All-Star game appearance this summer.

He’s batting .306 this season with 13 home runs, 68 hits, 40 RBI, and an OPS+ of 144.

After such a slow start in 2025, Michael Harris II has put together pretty much a full calendar year of stellar production dating back to last season. Atlanta inked him to an 8-year, $77 million contract several years ago, and it seems to be working out nicely for both parties.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Should Consider Trade for Cubs’ Southpaw Reliever