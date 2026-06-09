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Atlanta Braves Make Michael Harris II Announcement Before White Sox Series

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Pittsburgh Pirates v Atlanta Braves
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 7: Michael Harris II #23 of the Atlanta Braves hits a three-run double during the seventh inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Truist Park on June 7, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Despite being out of the lineup in the Atlanta Braves last game (a 3-2 win over the Pirates), Michael Harris II still delivered for the team with a huge bases-clearing 3-RBI double as a pinch hitter to secure the Braves victory.

Now, on Tuesday, the Braves open up a new series with the Chicago White Sox (on the road). Atlanta will send Grant Holmes (4-2, 3.86 ERA, 57 SO) to the mound for game one of the series, and the Braves will face a familiar pitcher in Erick Fedde (1-5, 4.94 ERA, 36 SO). Before the first game of the series, Atlanta also released its lineup, which features a Michael Harris II decision.

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Michael Harris II Hitting 2nd For Braves on Tuesday

Pittsburgh Pirates v Atlanta Braves

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 7: Michael Harris II #23 of the Atlanta Braves hits a three-run double during the seventh inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Truist Park on June 7, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Here is the full Atlanta Braves lineup, courtesy of UnderdogMLB:

“Braves 6/9: R. Acuña Jr. RF M. Harris II CF M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B M. Dubón SS D. Smith DH A. Riley 3B M. Yastrzemski LF A. Wynns C G. Holmes SP”

Some notables: Ha-Seong Kim is out of the lineup, and Austin Wynns gets the start behind the dish to form the battery with Grant Holmes. As for Michael Harris II, he had been absent of the Braves lineup the past two games, dealing with a sore back that is no big issue.

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Michael Harris II with the Braves This Season

Atlanta Braves v Miami Marlins

GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 20: Michael Harris II #23 of the Atlanta Braves high fives teammates after scoring during the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on May 20, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Michael Harris II is emerging as a true superstar in MLB, and he should be destined for his first All-Star game appearance this summer.

He’s batting .306 this season with 13 home runs, 68 hits, 40 RBI, and an OPS+ of 144.

After such a slow start in 2025, Michael Harris II has put together pretty much a full calendar year of stellar production dating back to last season. Atlanta inked him to an 8-year, $77 million contract several years ago, and it seems to be working out nicely for both parties.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Atlanta Braves Make Michael Harris II Announcement Before White Sox Series

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