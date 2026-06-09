Detroit Tigers Make Kevin McGonigle Change Before Twins Game

The Detroit Tigers are taking on the Minnesota Twins in a three-game series this week, starting on Tuesday. For game one of the series, the Twins are sending Taj Bradley to the mound for the start, and Detroit will opt to go with Troy Melton, which means a bulk pitcher will likely come in behind him.

Detroit, sitting at 27-39, is still technically in last place in the AL Central, but every AL team believes they have a playoff shot right now with such a contested league. The revelation for the Tigers this season has been rookie phenom Kevin McGonigle, and especially his ability to man either position on the left side of the infield. Primarily a shortstop, the Tigers have experimented with McGonigle’s services at third base a fair amount this season.

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Tigers’ Kevin McGonigle At 3rd Base on Tuesday

When the Detroit Tigers announced their lineup for game one of the Twins series, Kevin McGonigle is featured playing third base and hitting second, while Zack McKinstry takes over at shortstop for the day.

McGonigle hasn’t played third base since last Friday.

Underdog MLB, as they always do, released the Tigers lineup via their X account:

“Tigers 6/9: G. Torres 2B K. McGonigle 3B D. Dingler C K. Carpenter RF R. Greene LF S. Torkelson 1B C. Keith DH M. Vierling CF Z. McKinstry SS T. Melton SP”

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Kevin McGonigle This Season…

Kevin McGonigle inked a nine-year, $150 million extension with the Tigers this year. During his rookie season, Detroit is already seeing some early returns on that contract.

In 237 at-bats (63 games), McGonigle has a bWAR of 3.4 with four home runs, three triples, and 14 doubles. His OPS+ is 130, while McGonigle is also hitting for average with a .291 mark. He’s also casually riding a seven-game hit streak, where he’s hit two doubles and scored five runs.

Even if the Detroit Tigers struggle all season, the future should be bright if McGonigle is leading the charge for several years to come.

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