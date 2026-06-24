Chicago Cubs Manager Announced Bad Edward Cabrera News After Mets Game

The Chicago Cubs are currently taking on the New York Mets in a new series this week. Due to rain, the first game of the series took place on Tuesday evening, with the Cubs coming out on top with a 9-6 win.

However, there was a scary moment in the game when Edward Cabrera appeared to have tweaked his leg while covering first base. Cabrera, a trade acquisition by Chicago in the offseason, just returned earlier this month from the IL.

After the Cubs-Mets game on Tuesday, manager Craig Counsell provided an update on Edward Cabrera, and it’s not great news.

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Craig Counsell Indicates Edward Cabrera Will Head to IL

After reporters spoke with Craig Counsell after the game on Tuesday, the Cubs manager indicated Edward Cabrera will land on the IL (official announcement likely tomorrow) with a hamstring injury, and he will undergo further imaging shortly.

MLBTR.com’s Anthony Franco wrote (on 6/23):

“It’s the second injured list stint of the season for the 28-year-old righty. He missed a couple weeks between late May and the beginning of this month with a blister. This seems a bigger concern but won’t fully be known until the team gets the MRI results. Cabrera has a lengthy injury history that surely played into the Marlins’ willingness to trade him last offseason. He reached 137 2/3 innings a year ago but had never previously topped 100 frames in an MLB season.”

The continuous injuries to the Chicago Cubs starter are very concerning, but these injuries to Cabrera may be a bit more concerning, given the fact that Chicago traded a highly touted prospect (Owen Caissie) for him. Chicago has already been linked to several starters via trade rumors, and one can assume those will pick up steam again as early as Wednesday morning when the Cabrera news further spreads.

Counsell: Edward Cabrera (hamstring) to be placed on 15-day IL. pic.twitter.com/8EPZfciNGh — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) June 24, 2026

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Edward Cabrera This Season….

This is the first season in a Cubs uniform for Edward Cabrera, and this injury could spell bad news for the right-hander.

On the season so far, Cabrera holds an ERA of 5.21 with 61 strikeouts in 67.1 innings and 13 starts. It’s really unclear who the Cubs will have to rely on to make starts now, as Matthew Boyd is also facing setbacks, and recent reports indicate Justin Steele will not return this season.

The Cubs still hold MLB playoff aspirations this season, but their backs are way be serioulsy up against the wall if they can’t get the starting rotation woes figured out.

Be on the lookout for a corresponding move tomorrow (Wednesday, 6/24) ahead of the Cubs’ next game against the Mets.

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