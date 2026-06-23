Rafael Devers Bashes Media In Response to Baserunning Incident on Sunday

This Rafael Devers-San Francisco Giants situation just keeps going from bad to worse.

For context, Devers was removed from Sunday’s game against the Marlins after drawing a walk. The Giants were down 2-1, and Devers was visibly frustrated that head coach Tony Vitello opted to pinch-run for Devers.

Devers left the game frustrated and went immediately to the clubhouse, didn’t speak with the media, and pretty much hung Vitello out to dry to defend his decision, which was pretty obvious.

Fast forward to Tuesday afternoon, the president of baseball operations, Buster Posey spoke with the media, and it really just seems like things are trending southward.

ESPN’s Buster Olney wrote (on 6/23) via X:

“It makes no sense that Buster Posey hadn’t spoken to Rafael Devers about Sunday’s incident before meeting w reporters before today. We talk about player performing with urgency. What about urgency for the head of baseball ops?”

Rafael Devers also spoke with the media on Tuesday, and as a result, he completely bashed San Francisco reporters for ‘blowing things out of porportion’.

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What did Rafael Devers Say to the Media?

Per FoulTerritory,

“A very candid Rafael Devers after explaining what happened on Sunday to the media…” “The media, in general, you guys just blow everything out of proportion, and I think that’s a reflection of why I really don’t talk to you guys.”

Oh boy, surely this will go over well.

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Rafael Devers/Giants Right Now

With the San Francisco Giants essentially in free fall right now, the rumors and trade speculation may start to get very loud surrounding Devers and the team.

Buster Posey noted today that the Giants will not be trading Logan Webb, but did not speak much about Rafael Devers or the incident involving his baserunning temper tantrum on Sunday.

As for Devers’ play on the field, he’s batting .238 this season with 11 home runs, 36 RBI, and 71 hits.

His numbers are certainly down, and the Giants expect more from their $300 million+ player, but his 23 doubles do lead MLB, and he’s still one of the best hitters in the league.

I don’t know, Giants fans, what do you think? Does the media blow things out of proportion? Or is Rafael Devers just a diva?

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